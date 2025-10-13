INSTINCT 4.0: Hackathon, Challenge, Innovation In Energy Sector
This year, participants are asked to submit ideas to improve consumer services, offer energy as a service and make power distribution efficient with AI's help.
New Delhi: IntelliSmart Infra, in collaboration with IIT Delhi, has launched INSTINCT 4.0, an initiative aimed to encourage young people to come up with innovative and useful ideas in the energy sector. Participants from colleges, universities, and companies across the country are eligible to take part in this competition.
Participants will present their ideas and projects to a panel of experts. Winners will receive prizes up to Rs 16 lakh, job opportunities and scope to work in the energy sector. Registration for this competition begins on October 15 and ends on November 20. Interested participants can apply online at www.intellismartinfra.in/innovation/instinct-40.
Anil Rawal, MD and CEO of IntelliSmart, said, "INSTINCT embodies our core values of innovation. It aims to provide a platform for young people to present solutions to real challenges in the energy sector. Through Instinct 4.0, we are looking for individuals who can bring bold and transformative ideas to the energy sector".
Professor Ramesh Narayanan, head of the department of Energy Science and Engineering at IIT Delhi, said this initiative will help young people realise their ideas. This will promote new technologies and innovations in the country, which have the potential to bring about new changes in the energy sector, he added.
The primary objective of this initiative is to find solutions to national challenges related to energy distribution and management. Participants in the competition will be encouraged to develop innovative solutions using modern technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Blockchain and Big Data Analytics. The focus of Instinct 4.0 is to promote digital transformation of the energy sector.
This year, participants are asked to submit ideas that improve consumer services, offer energy as a service, and make power distribution more efficient with the help of AI. It also emphasises the development of a smart metering super app that can easily capture accurate data, such as Optical Character Recognition (OCR) meter readings.
Additionally, features such as smart meter installation and real-time tracking systems will be added to ensure transparency in the entire process. The last three editions of Instinct have seen over 8,000 registrations, including over 2,300 students from 900 colleges and over 500 professionals and startups.
