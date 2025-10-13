ETV Bharat / technology

INSTINCT 4.0: Hackathon, Challenge, Innovation In Energy Sector

New Delhi: IntelliSmart Infra, in collaboration with IIT Delhi, has launched INSTINCT 4.0, an initiative aimed to encourage young people to come up with innovative and useful ideas in the energy sector. Participants from colleges, universities, and companies across the country are eligible to take part in this competition.

Participants will present their ideas and projects to a panel of experts. Winners will receive prizes up to Rs 16 lakh, job opportunities and scope to work in the energy sector. Registration for this competition begins on October 15 and ends on November 20. Interested participants can apply online at www.intellismartinfra.in/innovation/instinct-40.

Anil Rawal, MD and CEO of IntelliSmart, said, "INSTINCT embodies our core values ​​of innovation. It aims to provide a platform for young people to present solutions to real challenges in the energy sector. Through Instinct 4.0, we are looking for individuals who can bring bold and transformative ideas to the energy sector".

Professor Ramesh Narayanan, head of the department of Energy Science and Engineering at IIT Delhi, said this initiative will help young people realise their ideas. This will promote new technologies and innovations in the country, which have the potential to bring about new changes in the energy sector, he added.