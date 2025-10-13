ETV Bharat / technology

Dear Instagram, Watching Reels From Friends Shouldn't Feel Like A Chore

Instagram has been on a feature rollout spree, introducing everything from the ability to repost your favourite Reels and Posts, to a Snapchat-style Map feature, and even a new dedicated tab that lets users see what kinds of videos their friends have been liking—or Reposting. Some features resonate with users, like Story Highlights, Collabs, and the option to share content exclusively with "Close Friends". Others, however, fizzle out of the memory—much like the ending of Game of Thrones—case in point: Instagram Channels and Notes. As the platform starts testing a new app layout that puts DMS and Reels front and centre, the influx of new features isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Still, there is one feature the platform sorely lacks; one that could not only enhance the user experience but also help save a lot of friendships and relationships from getting bitter. Yes, I am talking about some much-needed improvement to handle the bombardment of Reels our friends and partners (or catch feels, situationships, orbiters, sneaky links, and the likes) send without a break, sometimes culminating in an hour-long homework. Sending each other memes and Reels we find funny (or think the other would find interesting) has become an easy way to stay connected with people we struggle to catch up with because of our busy lives. No caption, no context—just a Reel. It could be announced as the official means of saying, "Hey, I still care. I saw this video and thought of you."