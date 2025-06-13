More Freedom, Less Pressure: Instagram To Let Creators Re-Order Profile Grid, Post Quietly

Hyderabad: Instagram has announced several upcoming features aimed at making the experience better for artists and creators on the platform. The Meta-owned picture and video sharing platform is exploring a way to let users re-order the posts on their grid, giving more flexibility to how their profile page appears to visitors. It is also adding the ability to quietly post to their profile without broadcasting it to everyone's feeds.

Instagram said that these features are designed to reduce pressure and supercharge creativity.

The freedom to re-order one's feed would allow creators to post content without worrying about the layout and how their profile grid appears to others. Currently, users tailor their posts based on this factor and don't have the freedom to post any random stuff as it may disturb the vibe of their account. It could also allow users to shift their old posts to the top of their page in addition to three pinned posts.

The ability to quietly post to profile could also help with the customisation of the feed. However, this appears to be an extension of trial reels, rolled out to everyone earlier, which allowed content creators and artists to share a reel with non-followers first to test new kind of content before they decide to share it with their followers.

This made it easy for creators to experiment without the fear of their current followers parting ways with them. In a blog post, Instagram stated that creators not only feel more freedom to post reels more frequently, but they’re also seeing results. After testing trial reels, 40 per cent of creators began posting reels more often, and among them, 80 per cent experienced an increase in reels reach from non-followers.

Instagram also announced a partnership with Rosalia on a new font in Stories and Reels, which is said to be inspired by her handwriting. It also introduced a new way for users to share what they're listening to on Spotify directly in Notes, to easily connect with friends through music.