Instagram Tests New App Layout, Reels And DMs Now Part Of Navigation Bar
Published : October 11, 2025 at 5:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: Instagram is currently experimenting with a new layout, according to Adam Mosseri, the head of the platform. In a recent thread post, Mosseri shared that the company is testing and offering early access to a redesigned menu bar. The new layout emphasises Reels and Direct Messages (DMs), two of Instagram’s most frequently used features.
The updated navigation bar now includes: Home, Reels, DMs, Following, Search, and Profile—repositioning key elements like Search, Create, and Reels for a more streamlined experience.
Redesigned navigation bar
Navigation Bar Changes
- The DM tab now replaces the Create tab in the bottom navigation bar.
- The Create tab has been moved to the top left corner of the app.
- The Reels tab and Search tab have swapped positions:
- Reels is now in the second position.
- Search is now in the fourth position.
Swipe Navigation
- Users can now explore all tabs by swiping up on the screen.
- Swiping up from the Home tab takes users directly to Reels.
Following Tab Breakdown
The new Following tab in the bottom navigation bar includes three subtabs:
- All: Displays posts and reels from followed accounts, along with Instagram’s suggested content.
- Friends: Shows posts and reels that have been liked or reposted by people the user follows.
- Latest: Contains the most recent posts and reels.
Top Layer Adjustments
- The Create tab is now located in the top left corner.
- The username/profile name section has moved to the centre of the app.
- The Activity tab (heart icon) has shifted to the top right corner.
Instagram head Adam Mosseri shared in a Threads post that the update is currently optional ahead of its full rollout. Users who receive early access can choose to switch to the new layout or continue using the existing one.