Instagram Tests New App Layout, Reels And DMs Now Part Of Navigation Bar

The Following tab in the new bottom navigation bar contains All, Friends, and Latest tabs. ( Image Credit: AP )

Hyderabad: Instagram is currently experimenting with a new layout, according to Adam Mosseri, the head of the platform. In a recent thread post, Mosseri shared that the company is testing and offering early access to a redesigned menu bar. The new layout emphasises Reels and Direct Messages (DMs), two of Instagram’s most frequently used features.

The updated navigation bar now includes: Home, Reels, DMs, Following, Search, and Profile—repositioning key elements like Search, Create, and Reels for a more streamlined experience.

Redesigned navigation bar

Navigation Bar Changes