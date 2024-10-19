ETV Bharat / technology

Instagram Now Lets You Add Songs To Your Spotify Library With A Single Tap

Instagram has partnered with Spotify to allow users to save songs from Instagram directly to their Spotify library or playlist with a single tap.

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : 3 minutes ago

Instagram Spotify Integration Add Songs To Library With A Tap
Instagram adds Spotify integration for quick song transfer (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Instagram has evolved to become a place for finding new and trending songs. However, it is a hassle to add those songs to your music streaming app as you need to switch application, search for the song name, and add it to your playlist or library. Now Instagram has partnered with Spotify to let you do this entire process with just a single tap.

The photo-video sharing platform added a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), highlighting the introduction of the new feature which allows you to save a song from Instagram to Spotify.

How to add songs from Instagram to Spotify

To add a song you came across on a Instagram reel, post, or story to Spotify, tap on the song name to go to the song screen. This page lets you listen to the song and showcases the content made with the same audio. This same page now features a new "Add" button with a Spotify icon on the right side of the media player.

This "Add" button will let you add the song to your Spotify library or playlist with just a single tap.

Notably, you need to link your Instagram profile to Spotify in order to use this feature. You will see the option to link Spotify to Instagram the first time you click on the new "Add" button.

TikTok already allows its users to add their favourite songs to multiple music streaming platforms. While Instagram has copied the feature, it currently only allows you to add songs to Spotify. This means the feature is practically useless for those who use other music streaming platforms, such as YouTube Music and Apple Music.

TAGGED:

INSTAGRAMSPOTIFYADD SONGS FROM INSTAGRAM TO SPOTIFYINSTAGRAM SONGS

