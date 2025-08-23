ETV Bharat / technology

No More Searching For 'Part 2' Reels: Instagram Rolls Out New 'Link A Reel' Feature For Creators

The Link a reel feature can be used to link one reel to another based on the context, topic, and theme. ( Image Credit: Instagram for Creators )

Hyderabad: Meta has introduced a new ‘Link a Reel’ feature on its popular social media platform Instagram. It allows content creators to link multiple reels into a series. Using insights and feedback, Meta was able to recognise the ongoing trend of creators to make a series of reels. Moreover, this enables the audience to keep track of the series in one go and eliminates the need to scroll through the content creator’s feed.

Using this new feature, content creators can link one reel after another, depending upon the context, topic, and theme. They can also include both new and old reels that have already been shared with friends and followers. Notably, reels that have been shared with close friends or subscribers cannot be linked.

While creating a connected reel, the user will have an option to edit or unlink it. Reels that have been unlinked will no longer be visible on the reel to which they were initially linked.

How to link a reel into a series?