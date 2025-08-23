No More Searching For 'Part 2' Reels: Instagram Rolls Out New 'Link A Reel' Feature For Creators

Hyderabad: Meta has introduced a new ‘Link a Reel’ feature on its popular social media platform Instagram. It allows content creators to link multiple reels into a series. Using insights and feedback, Meta was able to recognise the ongoing trend of creators to make a series of reels. Moreover, this enables the audience to keep track of the series in one go and eliminates the need to scroll through the content creator’s feed.
Using this new feature, content creators can link one reel after another, depending upon the context, topic, and theme. They can also include both new and old reels that have already been shared with friends and followers. Notably, reels that have been shared with close friends or subscribers cannot be linked.
While creating a connected reel, the user will have an option to edit or unlink it. Reels that have been unlinked will no longer be visible on the reel to which they were initially linked.
How to link a reel into a series?
- Step 1: Open Instagram.
- Step 2: Tap on the create post button (plus sign) next to the search button, placed at the bottom of the screen.
- Step 3: Once it is opened, go to the ‘Post’ section and select or create the reel you want to upload.
- Step 4: After editing the reel, tap ‘Next’ to go to the draft section.
- Step 5: Below the reel’s caption box, there is an option named “Link a reel”; simply tap on it.
- Step 6: Choose the reel you wish to link. Note: Only one reel may be selected at a time.
- Step 7: Provide a title to the linked reels. Only the linked reels will display this title, and it can be changed or removed at any time. If a title is not provided, then Instagram will automatically name the linked reels as “Linked reel”. Note: the title of the reel must not be more than 15 characters.
- Step 8: Press ok, then “Share”.
How to add a link to an already posted reel
- Step 1: Open Instagram.
- Step 2: Go to your content feed.
- Step 3: Select the reel where you want to add a link.
- Step 4: Now tap on the three dots present at the top right corner of the reel.
- Step 5: Scroll down to select “Link a reel”.
How to edit a linked reel
If you want to modify an already linked reel, Instagram also gives you the option to change the linked reel
- Step 1: Select the reel where you want to modify the linked reel and tap on the three dots present at the top right corner
- Step 2: Select “Edit linked reel”.
- Step 3: To select a different linked reel, tap “Change reel below”.
- Step 4: Now tap “unlink” beneath Edit connected reel to unlink a reel.
- Step 5: Now you can select to add a link to the reel by following the above-mentioned steps.