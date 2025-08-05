Instagram Rolls Out New Features For Creators: Like Insights For Reels & Carousels, Viewers Metric, More

Hyderabad: Meta-owned social media platform Instagram has rolled out a new set of features to enable creators to keep track of their audience growth metrics effectively. The features include Like Insights for Reels and Carousels, Post-Level Demographics, Top Followers Drivers, and Viewers Metric.

The Like Insights lets a creator see the exact moment and the slide when users decided to like the post or reel. Meanwhile, the Post-Level Demographics feature helps a creator to understand what kind of content is liked and consumed by which type of audience. The Top Follower Driver feature enables a content creator to know which content works best, and the Viewers Metric feature showcases the number of accounts that viewed a certain content.

New Instagram features for creators

Like Insights for Reels: This feature showcases when viewers liked a certain reel of the creator. It displays an interactive chart that indicates the specific parts of the reel that people liked. This allows a creator to know what engaged their audience and the exact moment they liked the reel. Using this information, creator can make their reels more creative and captivating.

Like Insights for Carousel: Creators can also know when people liked their photos in the carousel. It enables a creator to see exactly the most viewed and liked slide of a carousel. This provides a deeper understanding of which part of the people enjoyed the most.

Post-Level Demographics: The new update now shows the exact demographics of specific reels and posts, which were earlier limited to demographic parameters for the entire account, such as gender, country, and age. It can be useful if a creator wants to understand which post or reel connects with the people more.

Top Follower Drivers: It highlights the posts and reels that were most effective in attracting new audiences to the account. Under the Followers section of Insights, a creator can view the top-performing content.

Viewers Metric: This feature helps creators determine the exact number of accounts that have viewed their content. It was launched last year, which focuses on the number of views rather than the reach of the content.