Instagram Reels Becomes India’s Number 1 Short-Video Platform: Study
A study found 97 per cent of Indian consumers watch short videos daily, with 92 per cent preferring Instagram Reels as their go-to platform.
Published : September 12, 2025 at 2:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: Instagram Reels has now become the most used short-video platform in India, reveals a recent study conducted by IPSOS, a marketing research and public opinion polling company. It outpaces TV, YouTube, and other surveyed platforms. This announcement has been made in accordance with Instagram Reels completing five years in the country.
The study surveyed over 3,500 people from 33 centres across India. Based on this, IPSOS highlights the dominance of Reels in the country, which is driven by parameters such as user preference, creator engagement, and cultural relevance.
92 per cent of people preferred Instagram Reels
The study highlighted that 97 per cent of consumers in India watched short-form videos at least once a day. Among these, 92 per cent of people chose Instagram Reels as their preferred platform to consume short-video content. Interestingly, the study highlights that Instagram Reels is the most popular video viewing platform for Gen Z and high-income groups.
Meta, the parent company of Instagram, mentioned that Reels has now become the top platform for brand discovery. Based on the study, the company claims that 80 per cent of Indian users admit to viewing any new brand first on Instagram Reels. Moreover, advertisements run on Reels perform better with more views and engagement time.
As per the study, Reels ads delivered 2x better mind recall and 4x stronger message association compared to long-form video ads. This turned out to be 1.5x more effective in driving brand metrics compared to long-form skippable video ads, according to the study.
Instagram Reels fuels India’s culture
According to the IPSOS study, today's culture is born through Instagram Reels, as it has become the “cultural engine of the internet in India.” This means that online trends, from dance challenges, memes, and POVs to GRWM (Get Ready With Me), beauty transitions, and more, have a deep influence on today’s Indian culture.
According to the study, Instagram Reels has become the go-to platform for creator engagement that drives approximately 33 per cent higher engagement than other surveyed platforms. This surge in engagement has translated into increased viewership across key content categories:
- 40 per cent of content related to fashion, trends, and style
- 20 per cent focused on beauty and makeup
- 16 per cent covering music and movies
To unlock the full potential of Instagram Reels, the California-based tech giant advises marketers to focus on capturing, deepening, and scaling the attention of the viewers. According to the company, this could be done by making social-first creatives designed specifically for the Reels format. Meta also states that using these creatives, brands can further deepen viewers' attention by collaborating with creators to bring authenticity and cultural relevance to their content.