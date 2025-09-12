ETV Bharat / technology

Instagram Reels Becomes India’s Number 1 Short-Video Platform: Study

The study highlighted that 97 per cent of consumers in India watched short-form videos at least once a day. ( Image Credit: AP )

Hyderabad: Instagram Reels has now become the most used short-video platform in India, reveals a recent study conducted by IPSOS, a marketing research and public opinion polling company. It outpaces TV, YouTube, and other surveyed platforms. This announcement has been made in accordance with Instagram Reels completing five years in the country.

The study surveyed over 3,500 people from 33 centres across India. Based on this, IPSOS highlights the dominance of Reels in the country, which is driven by parameters such as user preference, creator engagement, and cultural relevance.

92 per cent of people preferred Instagram Reels

The study highlighted that 97 per cent of consumers in India watched short-form videos at least once a day. Among these, 92 per cent of people chose Instagram Reels as their preferred platform to consume short-video content. Interestingly, the study highlights that Instagram Reels is the most popular video viewing platform for Gen Z and high-income groups.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, mentioned that Reels has now become the top platform for brand discovery. Based on the study, the company claims that 80 per cent of Indian users admit to viewing any new brand first on Instagram Reels. Moreover, advertisements run on Reels perform better with more views and engagement time.