Instagram Launches Video Editing App 'Edits': Features AI Tools, Exports Videos Without Watermark

Hyderabad: Instagram has rolled out "Edits", a new app for creators on and off Meta platforms. It is an AI-powered mobile editing app with a suite of creative tools, which include high-quality video capture, keyframing, automatic captions, and camera settings for resolution, frame rate, and dynamic range. Instagram mentions that Edits users can utilise AI capabilities such as AI Image Animation and other effects to make their videos better.

The Edits app is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. It is set to compete against other mobile video editing apps such as CapCut, InShot, Veed, Story Studio by Snapchat, and more.

Edits App: Features

Meta says that the new Edits app aims to help Instagram creators express themselves better on any platform, rather than limiting the video to Facebook and Instagram. The new app is claimed to simplify the video editing process by allowing users to capture high-quality videos and providing quick editing tools.

Additionally, Instagram creators can adjust their camera settings. Elements such as frame rate, resolution, and dynamic range can be adjusted according to the users’ preferences. Moreover, these creators can capture up to 10 minutes of high-quality videos compared to Instagram. The company also claims that the app has quick access to additional tools such as touch up, one-tap green screen, music catalogue, timer, and countdown.

The keyframing feature in the app allows the user to go to the exact moment in the timeline and animate the position, rotation, and scale of the video clips. Users can also turn still images into videos, using the AI image animation feature present in the app. Additionally, the app also lets its users change their backgrounds using a green screen or a video overlay.

The Edits app has a wide range of typefaces, sound, voice effects, filters, stickers, and other elements. It is said to enhance the audio of the clips by removing background noise. It also includes automatically generated captions, which are customisable as well. The app also includes an ‘Ideas’ tab, which acts as a place where a user can keep all their ideas.

Notably, videos created using Edits can be quickly shared on other Meta apps such as Facebook and Instagram. The users can export their videos and posts to other platforms without a watermark. Moreover, the Edits app is said to feature a live insights dashboard, which provides a breakdown of engagement among followers and non-followers, along with metrics such as skip rate.

