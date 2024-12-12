Instagram Launches Trial Reel Feature For Creators To Let Them Test New Content Formats

Hyderabad: Instagram on Wednesday announced the launch of a new feature called Trial Reels. This feature helps creators to test out new formats of content to non-followers to see whether it will work or not.

Content creators are often afraid to try or switch to a new format of content that is out of their genre or niche. So Instagram has introduced Trial reels where a creator can experiment with the new format of content. Using Trial reels, new content will be first shared with non-followers where a creator can evaluate whether the new format of content would work. With this feature, creators now do not have to fear losing their audience due to a switch.

Trial Reels: How To Share It on Instagram?

To share a trial reel, just follow the same steps to create a reel. When it's time to share the reel tap the toggle button to 'Trial'. You can find the trial reel on your Instagram profile page along with your reels. However, others would not be able to see it on your profile's gird or Reels tab. It will be visible only when you share it with others.

Followers may be able to see the reels shared as 'Trial' if someone shares it with them via a direct message, or on a page that shows reels with the same audio, location, or filter. After 24 hours of sharing the reel, a creator can view the key engagement metrics of the reel- including views, shares, likes, and comments.

If the reel performs well, then it can be shared with everyone. This process can be automated; while creating the trial reel, the creator can choose to automatically share this reel with their followers with the results achieved within the first 72 hours. This setting can be changed at any time.