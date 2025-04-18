ETV Bharat / technology

Instagram Launches Blend, A New Way To Watch Reels With Close Friends: Steps To Use It

Hyderabad: Meta has added a new feature to Instagram, called Blend, aiming to make Instagram Reels experience more personal and fun among friends. Using this feature, two people can now create a shared, private feed of reels made just for them. The platform has started to roll out this feature starting on Thursday.

Instagram’s Blend Feature

The Blend feature is similar to a private DM chat, but instead, you just share posts back and forth, and the social media platform will suggest reels based on both users’ activity. The new feature allows you to make a custom feed for just two people, whether it's your friend, sibling, or your partner. You can send a Blend invite to anyone, and once the other person accepts it, the two can discover Instagram content together.

Meta-owned Instagram has been working on this feature for more than a year, and several users first noticed the Blend feature in March 2024. Since then, the new feature has been accessed by more people before its official launch for a wider audience.

Blend Feature: How to use it?

To use the new Blend feature, a user just needs to send a quick invite to a friend, and once the person has joined the link, a Reel pops up in the Blend feed with a tag display for whom it’s recommended. This adds a thoughtful and almost playlist-like experience, allowing users to stay in touch, express their emotions, and entertain each other without the need to search and send the link for the content. Moreover, replying is also easy; a user just needs to access the message bar under each reel to drop a comment, send a quick reaction emoji, or start a conversation without leaving the feed. The Blend feature is just a tap away, as the icon appears in the DM, which is placed right next to the video and audio call buttons.

The following steps will allow users to access this new feature from Instagram: