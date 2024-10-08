ETV Bharat / technology

Instagram Is Down For Some Users In India

Meta's photo and video-sharing platform Instagram is currently facing an outage in some parts of India.

author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : 39 minutes ago

Instagram is down for some users
Representational picture (AP)

Hyderabad: Instagram is currently down for some users in India. According to Downdetector, people started facing problems with the app around 11:00 AM with the influx of down reports coming around 11:30 AM. The crowd-sourced outage tracking service suggests that the majority of people are facing problems with account login, followed by server connection errors and app usage.

The live outage map showcases down reports in areas like Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Patna, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and more. During our testing, the app was working fine. However, several users are complaining about the Instagram outage on X (formerly Twitter).

According to these posts, some users are presented with an error message -- "An unexpected error occured" -- while trying to refresh their feed. The description of the error highlights that something went wrong loading the screen. In addition to app screenshots, some users also posted about the outage of Instagram's web portal. Other posts with hashtag #Instagramdown are the usual memes and jokes that come flooding in once any service faces an outage.

However, based on the number of outage reports on Downdetector, it is safe to assume that the problem is not widespread and the service has already started to come back online.

Hyderabad: Instagram is currently down for some users in India. According to Downdetector, people started facing problems with the app around 11:00 AM with the influx of down reports coming around 11:30 AM. The crowd-sourced outage tracking service suggests that the majority of people are facing problems with account login, followed by server connection errors and app usage.

The live outage map showcases down reports in areas like Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Patna, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and more. During our testing, the app was working fine. However, several users are complaining about the Instagram outage on X (formerly Twitter).

According to these posts, some users are presented with an error message -- "An unexpected error occured" -- while trying to refresh their feed. The description of the error highlights that something went wrong loading the screen. In addition to app screenshots, some users also posted about the outage of Instagram's web portal. Other posts with hashtag #Instagramdown are the usual memes and jokes that come flooding in once any service faces an outage.

However, based on the number of outage reports on Downdetector, it is safe to assume that the problem is not widespread and the service has already started to come back online.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INSTAGRAM DOWNINSTAGRAM OUTAGEINSTAGRAM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

Explained | How India Stands To Gain By Developing Thilafushi Port In Maldives

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.