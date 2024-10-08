Instagram Is Down For Some Users In India

Hyderabad: Instagram is currently down for some users in India. According to Downdetector, people started facing problems with the app around 11:00 AM with the influx of down reports coming around 11:30 AM. The crowd-sourced outage tracking service suggests that the majority of people are facing problems with account login, followed by server connection errors and app usage.

The live outage map showcases down reports in areas like Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Patna, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and more. During our testing, the app was working fine. However, several users are complaining about the Instagram outage on X (formerly Twitter).

According to these posts, some users are presented with an error message -- "An unexpected error occured" -- while trying to refresh their feed. The description of the error highlights that something went wrong loading the screen. In addition to app screenshots, some users also posted about the outage of Instagram's web portal. Other posts with hashtag #Instagramdown are the usual memes and jokes that come flooding in once any service faces an outage.

However, based on the number of outage reports on Downdetector, it is safe to assume that the problem is not widespread and the service has already started to come back online.