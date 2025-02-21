Instagram Introduces Testimonials, A New Way For Creators To Earn Money Using Sponsored Comments

Hyderabad: Instagram has announced the introduction of a new type of partnership ad, called Testimonials, expanding ways creators earn on the platform. Testimonials are text-only endorsements, which means that they are fast to make, unlike Reels for collaborative posts.

Instagram says that Testimonials will unlock new avenues for creators to earn money as they are easy to stack on top of existing brand deals.

The Meta-owned platform says that people don't just follow but care about what their favourite creators have to say. In fact, 40 per cent of people use creator recommendations on Instagram when they are shopping, it adds. Testimonials aim to work as recommendations from creators without them having to spend hours creating the right kind of picture and video posts for brand collaborations.

How Testimonials Work on Instagram

To create Testimonials, users need to write a short message under 125 characters that ties back to the brand campaign or a specific product. "Send your written endorsement to the brand and they'll make sure that it ends up on the correct ad," Instagram said.

Testimonials will appear as comments on the particular post with a Sponsored tag. These comments will be pinned at the top, enabling them to self-identify as paid promoters. However, the performance metrics for Testimonials will be limited to the brand's account. This means creators will have to ask brands to share the content performance to plan better content for future deals.

What are Partnership Ads?

Presenting the new feature, the Meta-owned platform highlighted how partnership ads not only allow creators to earn more money but also reach more people. A partnership ad is basically a collaborative post between the creator and the brand, which the latter boosts as sponsored content to promote their product or service.

Similar to collaborative posts, partnership ads also feature the handle of the brand and the creator. As the brand pays to boost the post to show it to even more people, the creator also gets a boost to reach more people. This is different from organic branded content where you post the content with a paid partnership label and it gets distributed just like any other post, Instagram explains.