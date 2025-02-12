ETV Bharat / technology

Instagram Introduces Teen Accounts In India, Featuring In-Built Safety Features And Parental Controls

Hyderabad: Celebrating Safer Internet Day on Tuesday, Meta introduced Teen Accounts to Instagram in India. These accounts are designed to make the online space safer and age-appropriate for teenagers. They limit unwanted interactions, enhance privacy settings, and authorise parents to oversee their teenager's Instagram activity. Notably, Teen Accounts were released on September 17, 2024, in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.

Teen Accounts: Built-In Protections

Teen Account protections are built to tackle key concerns of parents, such as with whom their teens interact online, the type of content teens are exposed to, and how they manage their time online. Notably, the safeguards of these accounts are enabled by default, and teenagers under 16 who want to make the account less restrictive will require parental approval. Moreover, parents can supervise their teenagers above 16 as well.

Following is a list of safeguards that come with Teen Accounts