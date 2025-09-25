ETV Bharat / technology

Instagram Hits 3 Billion Users Milestone, Mosseri Shares Future Updates For The Platform

Hyderabad: Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced that the Meta-owned social media platform has reached 3 billion monthly active users (MAU). This marks another milestone for the photo-video platform. In 2022, the company revealed Instagram’s user figures, stating that the platform had surpassed 2 billion monthly active users.

Upon reaching the 3 billion MAU milestone, Mosseri posted a reel mentioning “where Instagram is going”. While praising the platform for its growth, he reflected on how the platform reached its current position and outlined its future updates.

Mosseri highlighted that Instagram's success lies in its features, such as DMs (Direct Messages), Reels, and Recommendations. He mentioned that the company will now focus more on these three elements and make them better within a few months.

Mosseri said that as Recommendations on Instagram grow constantly, the platform will test a newly tuned algorithm, which will offer users more control over the type of content they want to experience. Users can select their preferred topic in the settings to view related Reels, Mosseri added.