Instagram Hits 3 Billion Users Milestone, Mosseri Shares Future Updates For The Platform
Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, posted a reel mentioning what the platform will focus on in the coming months.
Published : September 25, 2025 at 1:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced that the Meta-owned social media platform has reached 3 billion monthly active users (MAU). This marks another milestone for the photo-video platform. In 2022, the company revealed Instagram’s user figures, stating that the platform had surpassed 2 billion monthly active users.
Upon reaching the 3 billion MAU milestone, Mosseri posted a reel mentioning “where Instagram is going”. While praising the platform for its growth, he reflected on how the platform reached its current position and outlined its future updates.
Mosseri highlighted that Instagram's success lies in its features, such as DMs (Direct Messages), Reels, and Recommendations. He mentioned that the company will now focus more on these three elements and make them better within a few months.
Mosseri said that as Recommendations on Instagram grow constantly, the platform will test a newly tuned algorithm, which will offer users more control over the type of content they want to experience. Users can select their preferred topic in the settings to view related Reels, Mosseri added.
Just recently, a study by IPSOS claimed that Instagram has become the number one short-video platform in India, based on a survey of over 3,500 people from 33 centres across the nation.
Meta bought Instagram for $1 billion in 2012, which was criticised by numerous tech analysts, investors, and media outlets, as the platform at the time only supported photo-sharing among users. In recent years, the main contributor to Instagram’s growth has been its Reels feature, which was launched in August 2020 to compete with ByteDance’s TikTok.
With the help of the Reels feature, users can create and share short-form videos lasting up to 3 minutes with audio, visual effects, and editing tools like speed adjustments and timers. Users can also use music from Instagram’s library, add voiceovers, text, stickers, and even link multiple reels together to form a series.
To connect with Instagram’s wider community, the platform has a dedicated space, dubbed the Explore tab, allowing users to browse Reels created by a variety of content creators.