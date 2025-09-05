15 Years Of Wait Answered: Meta Finally Releases A Dedicated Instagram App For iPad

ETV Bharat / technology

Hyderabad: For so long, iPad users have been asking Meta for a dedicated app for the device. In the absence of Instagram for iPad, they were using Instagram for web or the iPhone app, which is not optimised for larger screens. Finally, Meta has listened to the users and released a dedicated app for iPad, which is optimised for the bigger screen and comes equipped with several iPad-specific features.

Instagram took nearly 15 years to launch a full-fledged app optimised for iPadOS, since the launch of the social media platform in 2010. The Instagram for iPad will run on devices that support iPadOS 15.1 and later. It is free for download on the App Store.

One of the striking elements in the new app is the heavy focus on Reels. It is the platform’s vertical-scrolling short-video format that competes against other short-video platforms such as TikTok and YouTube Shorts. The Instagram app for iPad also features a two-column layout in DMs and in the comment section. Notably, the new app has been launched just four months after Meta introduced the WhatsApp app for iPad.

While Android tablets have an Instagram app, it does not support the wider landscape orientation, which the Instagram app for iPad does. Meta mentions that the new tablet design will soon come to Android as well.

Instagram for iPadOS: What's new