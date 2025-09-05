15 Years Of Wait Answered: Meta Finally Releases A Dedicated Instagram App For iPad

The Instagram for iPad app runs on devices that support iPadOS 15.1 and later operating system versions.
Published : September 5, 2025 at 6:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: For so long, iPad users have been asking Meta for a dedicated app for the device. In the absence of Instagram for iPad, they were using Instagram for web or the iPhone app, which is not optimised for larger screens. Finally, Meta has listened to the users and released a dedicated app for iPad, which is optimised for the bigger screen and comes equipped with several iPad-specific features.
Instagram took nearly 15 years to launch a full-fledged app optimised for iPadOS, since the launch of the social media platform in 2010. The Instagram for iPad will run on devices that support iPadOS 15.1 and later. It is free for download on the App Store.
One of the striking elements in the new app is the heavy focus on Reels. It is the platform’s vertical-scrolling short-video format that competes against other short-video platforms such as TikTok and YouTube Shorts. The Instagram app for iPad also features a two-column layout in DMs and in the comment section. Notably, the new app has been launched just four months after Meta introduced the WhatsApp app for iPad.
While Android tablets have an Instagram app, it does not support the wider landscape orientation, which the Instagram app for iPad does. Meta mentions that the new tablet design will soon come to Android as well.
Instagram for iPadOS: What's new
Design and orientation: Instagram mentioned that while designing Instagram for iPad, the company wanted to take advantage of the bigger screen of the iPad to offer its users more features with fewer taps, to make things simple. This means that the new app can fully utilise the bigger display present in the iPad, and allow users to experience lean-back entertainment.
The Instagram for iPad app has been designed in such a way that a user can conveniently catch up on their messages and notifications, as the design layout showcases both tabs. While watching reels, a user can expand its comment section without affecting the reel size.
Focus on Reels: The main focus of Instagram for iPad is Reels. When a user opens the app, the home screen by default lands the user directly into Reels, so that they can consume short-video content of their choice.
Stories and Following tab: The redesigned home screen shows Stories at the top, similar to the mobile interface. However, if a user wants to check posts added from friends and followed accounts, they will have to go to the new Following tab, which is positioned next to the Home tab. The Following tab on iPad features three sorting options—All, Friends, and Latest, making it easier for users to find relevant posts.
Under the ‘All’ tab, Instagram will showcase those posts and reels that the user follows. The ‘Friends’ tab will present those posts and reels from accounts that the user also follows back. In the ‘Latest’ tab, all posts and reels from the accounts that the user follows will be displayed in chronological order, the most recent post appearing first.