Inside The Science Of PLA: The Eco-Friendly Biodegradable Plastic Born From Sugarcane And Science

Hyderabad: Polyethylene or PE is the most commonly produced plastic in the world. According to Britannica, in 1933, chemists from Imperial Chemical Industries Ltd. (ICI), England, made the first low-density polyethylene while studying the effects of high pressures on the polymerisation of polyethene. Afterwards, in 1937, ICI was granted a patent on the process and started the commercial production of the product in 1939. Since then, the production of single-use plastics has not seen a halt.

Unfortunately, it is hazardous for the environment as it cannot be effectively reused or recycled—not because there is a lack of technology, but due to associated challenges. According to a 2017 Science Advances study, published by PubMed Central in the National Centre for Biotechnology Information, it is estimated that total global polymer production has reached 9 billion tons, and only 9 to 10 per cent of these plastics produced are recyclable or reusable.

Another report from the National Institute of Environmental Health Services (NIEHS) in 2023 mentions that 10 million metric tons of plastic waste and microplastics—tiny plastic fragments smaller than five millimetres in size—enter oceans every year and showcases that 150 million tons of plastics and microplastics will be circulating the world in 2025.

Apart from these, many other instances have become wake-up calls for scientists and led to the creation and usage of biopolymers or biodegradable plastics such as polylactic acid (PLA). This plastic is produced from sugarcane, which has now been accepted as an alternative to single-use plastics.

What is Polylactic Acid (PLA)?

Biodegradable plastics are a type of plastic that breaks down into natural substances such as carbon dioxide, water, and biomass through microorganisms, such as bacteria, fungi, and algae.

Meanwhile, Polylactic acid or PLA is a biodegradable plastic based on thermoplastic monomer derived from renewable, organic sources such as corn starch or sugar cane. The production of PLA is different from most plastics, as it relies on biomass fermentation to produce lactic acid, which is then polymerised into PLA.

PLA is the second most produced bioplastic (after thermoplastic starch), which shares similar characteristics to polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), or polystyrene (PS), and the best part, it is biodegradable. It is used in plastic films, bottles, and biodegradable medical devices, making it the most consumed bioplastic worldwide.

The downside of PLA is that it rapidly absorbs moisture from the atmosphere, and it is temperature sensitive as well. To preserve PLA, it must be stored in places where temperatures are under 50 degrees Celsius and moisture is minimal.

So, PLA is usually delivered in moisture-resistant containers, which include foil-lined boxes, preventing moisture regain during shipping and storage. It is mainly used in packaging, textiles, nonwovens, electronics, automotive parts, medicine, and cutlery. It is believed that PLA's application will keep increasing with the development of new heat-resistant Polylactic Acid blends.

How is Polylactic Acid (PLA) plastic produced?

The Polylactic Acid (PLA) production starts from raw sugar. The production contains three major sections—Fermentation, Oligomerisation & Lactide Formation, and Lactide Polymerisation.

Fermentation: In this process, microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, etc, water, invert sugar, and corn steep liquor are used and mixed. The fermentation is carried out in a continuous mode and under anaerobic process (similar to how beer or yoghurt is made) conditions in an agitated, jacketed fermentor. The addition of recycled sodium carbonate controls the pH of the process. The lactic acid is extracted from the fermentation broth, which is then filtered, distilled, and crystallised to form high-purity lactic acid, essential for PLA production.

Oligomerisation & Lactide Formation: The processed pure lactic acid is put into the oligomerisation reactor. In this reactor, moisture is removed, condensed, and sent to waste treatment. The resultant oligomer stream is mixed with the catalyst and put into the depolymerisation reactor, essentially an evaporator operating under vacuum to break down the oligomers into lactide.

Water, lactic acid, and lactide are then removed in the gaseous overhead stream. Most lactide and some impurities are condensed and sent to the drying column, where water is removed from the crude lactide. The remaining contaminants are removed in the lactide purification, leading to a 99.9% pure lactide.

Lactide Polymerisation: The polymer grade lactide undergoes a melt-phase polymerisation. The molten lactide, a stabiliser and catalyst, is put into the reactor, making it into a polymer melt. It is then pumped to a devolatizer that operates under vacuum to remove unreacted lactide in the gaseous stream. It is then condensed and recycled to the purification unit. The devolatilised melt polymer is pressed out into pellet form and dried, making it ready for the polylactic acid product.

Is PLA Safe & Non-Toxic?

Polylactic Acid (PLA) is widely recognised as a safe and non-toxic material, especially in applications involving food contact. Its popularity stems from its use in food packaging, disposable tableware, and even 3D-printed utensils. However, there are a few important considerations when using PLA:

• Non-toxic composition: As PLA is derived from organic compounds, it is considered non-toxic and poses no health concerns.

• Biodegradability: It is biodegradable and made of biocompatible materials, making it environmentally friendly. However, the biodegradability of PLA depends on specific conditions, such as those found in industrial composting facilities. This indicates that degrading PLA is not easy for small businesses.