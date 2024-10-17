ETV Bharat / technology

Infinix Zero Flip Is Officially The Cheapest Clamshell Foldable Phone In India At Launch

Hyderabad: Infinix launched its first-ever foldable smartphone – Infinix Zero Flip – in India. It comes with a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED inner screen and a 3.64-inch AMOLED cover display. The device sports a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset and comes equipped with a dual 50MP camera setup.

The clamshell foldable phone from Infinix competes with the likes of Galaxy Z Flip 6 models, Motorola Razr 50 models, Oppo Find N3 Flip, and the Tecno V Flip. However, the Infinix Zero Flip has an edge over the others with its price, as the new device is officially the cheapest foldable smartphone in the market.

The Infinix Zero Flip is priced at Rs 49,999 for the single 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. However, customers can buy it for an effective price of Rs 44,999 with the help of an instant discount offer worth Rs 5,000 via SBI Credit and Debit cards. The device will be available to buy on October 24 in Blossom Glow and Rock Black colour options.

Launch prices of other flip smartphones

Samsung launched the first iteration of Galaxy Z Flip in 2020 for a starting price of Rs 1,09,999 (8GB + 256GB), followed by successors in subsequent years for Rs 84,999 (8GB + 128GB), Rs 89,999 (8GB + 128GB), and Rs 99,999 (8GB + 256GB) respectively. The latest Galaxy Z Flip 6 was launched in 2024 for Rs 1,09,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB model.

Motorola brought back the Razr as a clamshell foldable smartphone in 2020 for Rs 1,24,999 (8GB + 256GB), followed by Razr 40 (Rs 59,999) and Razr 40 Ultra (Rs 89,999) in 2023. The brand launched Razr 50 for Rs 64,999 (8GB + 256GB) in 2024 alongside Razr 50 Ultra for Rs 99,999 (16GB + 1TB).