Infinix Smart 10 With 120Hz Screen And 5,000mAh Battery Launched In India For Rs 6,799

Infinix has introduced the Infinix Smart 10 handset in India. The budget handset features a Unisoc T7250 processor and packs AI features.

Infinix Smart 10 Launched In India: Price, Specifications
The Infinix Smart 10 comes with TUV SUD certification for "lag-free" experience. (Image Credit: Infinix)
Published : July 25, 2025 at 1:16 PM IST

Hyderabad: Infinix has launched the Infinix Smart 10 in India. The budget phone features a 120Hz LCD display, Unisoc T7250 SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, an 8MP dual rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W of charging support. It runs XOS 15 based on Android 15.

Infinix Smart 10: Price, availability

The Infinix Smart 10 comes in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration, priced at Rs 6,799. It is available in four shades: Twilight Gold, Titanium Silver, Sleek Black, and Iris Blue. The handset will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart and offline retail stores, starting August 2, 2025.

Infinix Smart 10: Key Details
PriceRs 6,799
Configuration 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage
AvailabilityFlipkart, offline retail stores
Sale Starts from August 2, 2025

Infinix Smart 10: Specifications

The Infinix Smart 10 features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 700 nits, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card.

The phone comes with a dual rear camera setup, which includes an 8MP main camera and an unspecified secondary camera. It comes with a punch-hole cutout that houses an 8MP front-facing camera. Both the rear and front cameras support 2K video recording at 30FPS.

The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W of wired charging. It runs XOS 15 based on Android 15.

The Infinix Smart 10 comes with several AI features, including Folax AI — Infinix's native AI voice assistant. The device also includes AI-powered features such as Document Assistant and Writing Assistant. It features an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance and is equipped with dual speakers tuned by DTS.

The Chinese phone maker claims that the device comes with TUV SUD certification, which would offer four years of "lag-free" experience to the user. It also supports the UltraLink feature, which enables users to make calls without a cellular network.

Infinix Smart 10: Specicications
Display120Hz | 6.67-inch IPS LCD
ProcessorUnisoc T7250
RAM + storage4GB RAM + 64 storage
Rear camera8MP dual camera
Front camera8MP
Battery5,000mAh
Charging15W
Operating SystemXOS 15 based on Android 15
