ETV Bharat / technology

Infinix Note 50x 5G vs Poco M7 Pro 5G: Comparing Two Budget Smartphones Based On Prices, Specifications

Hyderabad: Infinix has launched the Infinix Note 50x 5G in India. The smartphone starts at Rs 11,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. It is the first smartphone from the brand launched this year, which comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset and the company's latest XOS 15 UI based on Android 15. It comes in three colours and will be available for purchase on Flipkart from April 3, 2025. If you are planning to buy a new budget smartphone, then take a look at a quick comparison between the Infinix Note 50x 5G and the Poco M7 Pro 5G, which fall under the same price range.

Infinix Note 50x 5G vs Poco M7 Pro 5G

Price: Both devices are available for purchase on Flipkart, however, the sale of the Infinix Note 50x 5G will commence on April 3, 2025. It is priced at Rs 11,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 12,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Poco M7 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 15,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant.

Design: Both devices have a rectangular design format with a punch-hole camera display on the front. However, the Infinix Note 50x 5G comes with a bit more prominent rounded corners compared to the Poco M7 Pro 5G. Moreover, the Note 50x features a vegan leather back with an asymmetrical rectangular pattern on the back. It also comes in a metallic finish. Meanwhile, the M7 Pro 5G boasts a dual-tone granite-like design on its back panel.

Colours: The Infinix Note 50x 5G sports a Sea Breeze Green shade for its vegan leather back, whereas Enchanted Purple and Titanium Grey colourways are available for metallic finishes. The Poco M7 Pro 5G is available in three dual-tone colours-- Lunar Dust, Lavender Frost, and Olive Twilight.

Display: The Note 50x 5G boasts a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 672 nits. Meanwhile, the Poco M7 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2100 nits.