Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+ To Feature AI Tools And India's First MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate Chip

Hyderabad: Infinix is all set to launch the Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+ in India. The smartphone will be launched on March 27, 2025. It will be the successor of the Infinix NOTE 40x 5G which was launched in India last August. According to a press release, the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor, making the NOTE 50x 5G+ the first smartphone in India to come equipped with the chipset. The device has been confirmed to run the new and redesigned XOS 15 UI.

Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+: New Chipset and UI

The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset, powering the upcoming Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+, is an octa-core processor featuring four high-performance Cortex A78 cores clocked at up to 2.5GHz. Moreover, the chipset will be paired with the Mali-G615 MC2 GPU which is said to support 90FPS gaming.

The Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+ will also be the first Infinix device that will run on the new XOS 15 based on Android 15. The new interface will have a new boot-up animation, and it will allow the customisation of the app icons regarding their shape, size, and colour. Additionally, it will also provide 25 different font styles to make icons more personalised.

The One Take Wallpaper will allow users to transform images present in the gallery into cohesive wallpapers across the home screen, lock screen, and other main screens. The Vogue Portraits will enhance the custom wallpapers with a stylish touch. Moreover, Mobile Anti-Theft is a feature that will enable users to have a "secure and refined smartphone experience".

The XOS 15 will also introduce smart tools such as Game Mode, a Dynamic bar with Google Maps support, Smart Panel, and PC Connection. The Game Mode is integrated with XArena -- an Infinix feature to enhance gaming experience -- and optimises gaming performance with customisable settings. The Dynamic Bar helps to present important notifications to the user in an elegant manner. The PC Connection feature enables the user to seamlessly mirror the mobile screen and share files.

Infinix AI

The upcoming Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+ will integrate One-Tap Infinix AI, which will enhance daily productivity and convenience. Features such as AI Note (on the Notepad), AI Wallpaper Generator, and Writing Assistant are provided in the device. The AIGC Portrait Mode will allow users to create their avatars in multiple scenarios and templates in real time. Users can ask Folax, Infinix's AI virtual assistant, their queries via voice, text, or image prompts. Additionally, the call assistant in the XOS 15 can auto-answer and summarise calls, and Circle to Search will enable users to find answers instantly by circling content on their screen.