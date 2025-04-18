Infinix Note 50s 5G+ Launched In India For Rs 15,999, Offers 90FPS Gaming And 144Hz Curved Display

Hyderabad: Infinix has launched the Infinix Note 50s 5G+ in India. The mid-range handset features a 3D-curved AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset with 90fps gaming support, a 5,500mAh battery, and an IP64 rating and MIL-STD-810H military grade certification. It runs XOS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box. Notably, the device is the successor of the Infinix Note 40 series in India.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+: Price, Offers, Availability

The new device comes in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999. However, after a bank offer/exchange discount of Rs 1,000, the Infinix Note 50s 5G+ comes to an effective price of Rs 14,999 for the 128GB variant and Rs 15,999 for the 256GB variant.

It is available in three different colour variants: Marine Drift Blue (with Vegan Leather Finish), Titanium Grey, and Burgundy Red. The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ will go on sale from April 24, 2025, via Flipkart.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+: Specifications

Infinix claims that the Infinix Note 50s 5G+ is “India’s Slimmest Smartphone with a 144Hz Curved AMOLED display”. The 6.78-inch screen supports FHD+ resolution, a peak brightness of 1300 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device comes in vegan or metallic finish options. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, which is paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

It claims to have registered an AnTuTu score of more than 7 lakhs. The new Infinix phone comes with XBoost Game Mode, which allows gaming at 90fps.

For optics, the Infinix Note 50s 5G+ boasts a dual camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary rear camera and a 2MP depth sensor. A 13MP camera is provided at the front. It houses a 5,500mAh battery with 45W of wired charging and 10W of reverse charging support. Notably, the device has a Reserve Charge feature, allowing users to use WhatsApp and Navigation up to 27 minutes and 21 minutes, respectively, on just 1 per cent of battery.

The device runs XOS 15 based on Android 15 with two years of OS updates and three years of security patches. Additionally, the Infinix Note 50s 5G+ includes AI features such as AI Object Eraser, AI Image CutOut, and AIGC Portrait Image.