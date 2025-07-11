Infinix Hot 60 5G+ With Dimensity 7020 SoC, AI Button Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Infinix has launched the Infinix Hot 60 5G+ smartphone in India. The sub Rs 10,000 handset features an HD+ LCD panel, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP rear camera setup, and a 5,200mAh battery with 18W of wired charging. Despite being a budget smartphone, it comes with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Infinix Hot 60 5G+: Price, colours, availability

The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ is priced at Rs 10,499 for the sole 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. It is available in Shadow Blue, Sleek Black, Tundra Green, and Caramel Glow colour options. Interested customers can buy the handset via Flipkart and Infinix’s official website starting from July 17, 2025.

As part of the launch offer, the consumers will be able to avail of an instant discount of Rs 500 on the device, making the effective price Rs 9,999.

Infinix Hot 60 5G+: Price, Colour, Availability Parameters Details Price Rs 10,499 Effective Price (after discount) Rs 9,999 First sale on July 17, 2025 Device availability Infinix Official website and Flipkart Colours Shadow Blue, Sleek Black, Tundra Green, and Caramel Glow

Infinix Hot 60 5G+: Specifications

The new handset features a 6.7-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 700 nits. It is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, paired with LPDDR5X 6GB of RAM and UFS 2.2 128GB of storage, expandable up to 2TB via micro SD card. The device boasts a 50MP main rear camera with f/1.6 aperture and Auto Focus (AF) support. It has an 8MP front-facing camera with f/1.2 aperture and AF support.

The smartphone packs a 5,200mAh battery with 18W of fast wired charging and 10W of reverse wired charging support. It runs on XOS 15.1.1 based on Android 15 out of the box.

The handset comes with an IP64 rating with dust and water resistance. Moreover, the Infinix Hot 60+ 5G features a G-sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, light sensor, proximity sensor, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, vibration motor, and an infrared blaster.

Features Details Display 120Hz | 6.7-inch HD+ LCD Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7020 RAM 6GB (+6GB Extended RAM) Storage 128GB, expandable up to 2TB Rear Camera 50MP with dual flash Front Camera 8MP Battery 5200mAh, 18W fast charging, 10W reverse charging Operating System/OS Android 15 based XOS 15.1.1

Special AI button: The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ comes with a customisable button, which can be used to change sound profiles, click pictures, start recording, and more. It can also be used to customise various AI functions in the phone. Here’s the list of AI features that the Infinix Hot 60 5G+ sports: