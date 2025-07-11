ETV Bharat / technology

Infinix Hot 60 5G+ With Dimensity 7020 SoC, AI Button Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Infinix has unveiled the Infinix Hot 60 5G+ smartphone in India. The budget smartphone features a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset.

Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Smartphone With MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, AI Button Launched In India: Price, Specifications
The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ features an 'orange' button for AI and other customisable task. (Image Credit: Infinix)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : July 11, 2025 at 6:00 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Infinix has launched the Infinix Hot 60 5G+ smartphone in India. The sub Rs 10,000 handset features an HD+ LCD panel, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP rear camera setup, and a 5,200mAh battery with 18W of wired charging. Despite being a budget smartphone, it comes with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Infinix Hot 60 5G+: Price, colours, availability

The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ is priced at Rs 10,499 for the sole 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. It is available in Shadow Blue, Sleek Black, Tundra Green, and Caramel Glow colour options. Interested customers can buy the handset via Flipkart and Infinix’s official website starting from July 17, 2025.

As part of the launch offer, the consumers will be able to avail of an instant discount of Rs 500 on the device, making the effective price Rs 9,999.

Infinix Hot 60 5G+: Price, Colour, Availability
ParametersDetails
PriceRs 10,499
Effective Price (after discount)Rs 9,999
First sale onJuly 17, 2025
Device availabilityInfinix Official website and Flipkart
ColoursShadow Blue, Sleek Black, Tundra Green, and Caramel Glow

Infinix Hot 60 5G+: Specifications

The new handset features a 6.7-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 700 nits. It is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, paired with LPDDR5X 6GB of RAM and UFS 2.2 128GB of storage, expandable up to 2TB via micro SD card. The device boasts a 50MP main rear camera with f/1.6 aperture and Auto Focus (AF) support. It has an 8MP front-facing camera with f/1.2 aperture and AF support.

The smartphone packs a 5,200mAh battery with 18W of fast wired charging and 10W of reverse wired charging support. It runs on XOS 15.1.1 based on Android 15 out of the box.

The handset comes with an IP64 rating with dust and water resistance. Moreover, the Infinix Hot 60+ 5G features a G-sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, light sensor, proximity sensor, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, vibration motor, and an infrared blaster.

FeaturesDetails
Display120Hz | 6.7-inch HD+ LCD
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 7020
RAM6GB (+6GB Extended RAM)
Storage128GB, expandable up to 2TB
Rear Camera50MP with dual flash
Front Camera8MP
Battery5200mAh, 18W fast charging, 10W reverse charging
Operating System/OSAndroid 15 based XOS 15.1.1

Special AI button: The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ comes with a customisable button, which can be used to change sound profiles, click pictures, start recording, and more. It can also be used to customise various AI functions in the phone. Here’s the list of AI features that the Infinix Hot 60 5G+ sports:

AI FeaturesDetails
Circle to Search (Google)Instant search by circling anything on the screen
One-Tap AI Button30+ apps and functions to trigger faster
Folax AI AssistantInfinix's smart assistant for voice commands
AI Call AssistantAutomatically detects and handles spam calls
AI Writing AssistantFor text generation and editing like emails, notes, etc
AI Wallpaper GeneratorSuggests wallpapers based on mood or location
Social AssistantManages social media notifications
