Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G Launched In India As A Budget Gaming Smartphone With Shoulder Triggers

Hyderabad: Infinix has launched a new budget gaming smartphone—Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G—in India, featuring mobile gaming-centric features, such as shoulder triggers, XBoost Gaming Engine, an e-sports mode, and a six-layer 3D vapour cooling chamber. Starting under Rs 25,000, the new smartphone sports a Cyber Mecha 2.0 design with customisable LED light panels at the back, draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset, and is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with 45W wired and 30W wireless charging support.

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G: Price in India, availability, offer

The Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 24,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option, whereas the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 26,999. It arrives in Blade White and Dark Flare colour options, where the former features a white LED light panel at the back and the latter sports RGB LED light units.

The device will be available to buy on June 12 at 12:00 PM IST via Flipkart. As part of launch offers, the base model of the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G will be available for Rs 22,999 on the first day of sale.

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G: Specifications and features

The Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G features a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K (1,224×2,720 pixels) resolution, up to 144Hz refresh rate, and 4,500 nits peak brightness. The display supports a 2,160Hz instant touch sampling rate, a 2,304Hz PWM dimming rate, and TUV Rheinland low blue light and flicker-free certifications. The screen comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on top.

The new Infinix device is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate processor, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It runs on Android 15-based XOS 15 out of the box. The phone supports Always-On Display and comes pre-loaded with several AI-powered features, such as AI Note, Folax, Writing Assistant, Circle to Search, and more.

Thanks to the device's gaming-focused features, such as Infinix XBoost Gaming Engine, AI-backed VC cooling system for thermal management, and GT shoulder triggers with a 520Hz response rate, the GT 30 Pro 5G claims to deliver 120 fps (frames per second) during BGMI. The dedicated e-sports mode comes with more helpful features for gaming sessions.

The Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G sports a 108MP primary sensor, paired with an 8MP ultrawide-angle sensor. The phone is equipped with a 13MP selfie camera on the front. It is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging and 30W wireless charging. The phone also supports 10W reverse wired charging and 5W reverse wireless charging. Other features of the device include dual speakers with Hi-Res audio, in-display fingerprint sensor, and support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and GPS.