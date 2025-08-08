Infinix GT 30 5G+ With 144Hz AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7400, Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Chinese phone manufacturer Infinix has launched the Infinix GT 30 5G+ in India. It features a 144Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, a 64MP dual rear camera setup, and a 5,500mAh battery with 45W of wired charging support. The phone runs on XOS 15 based on Android 15.

It boasts a Cyber Mecha 2.0 design with customisable white lights at the back. The handset gets GT Shoulder Triggers for gaming, which can be customised for other functions as well. It comes in three colour options. After launch, the Infinix GT 30 5G+ will join the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G+, which was launched in June in India.

Infinix GT 30 5G+: Price, availability, offers

The Infinix GT 30 5G+ comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,499, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 20,999. It is available in three shades: Pulse Green, Cyber Blue, and Blade White.

The handset will go on sale in India on August 14, 2025, at 12 PM IST via the company’s official website and Flipkart. Interested customers can avail an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on ICICI Bank debit or credit cards. There is also an exchange offer worth Rs 1,500 on the purchase of the device.

Infinix GT 30 5G+: Prices RAM + Storage Price 8GB RAM + 128GB Rs 19,499 8GB RAM + 256GB Rs 20,999

Infinix GT 30 5G+: Specifications

To add a touch of a gaming phone, the Infinix GT 30 5G+ features a Mecha 2.0 design with customisable Mecha lights at the back with over 10 lighting patterns. It comes with GT Shoulder triggers for gaming. These buttons can be customised for in-game controls, to quickly launch an app, to control video playback, and camera controls.

It comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED LTPS display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, peak brightness of 4,500, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. As the handset is gaming-centric, it offers 90fps gaming in BGMI, which is claimed to be officially certified by Krafton. It also features a 3D vapour chamber cooling system.

The phone is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset coupled with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, which secures an AnTuTu score of 7,79,000+. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Notably, the phone’s RAM can be expanded up to 16GB using dynamic RAM.

It boasts a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The device comes with a 13MP front-facing camera.

It houses a 5,500mAh battery with 45W of fast wired and 10W reverse charging support. The smartphone runs XOS 15 based on Android 15, which comes with two years of OS updates and three years of security patches.

It has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio support, and Walkie Talkie mode to make a call where there is no network. The Infinix GT 30 5G+ features gaming AI features such as AI Magic Voice Changer, ZeroTouch Master, Esports Mode, and Performance Modes. Moreover, it also comes with AI Call Assistant, AI Writing Assistant, Folax (AI Voice Assistant), and Circle to Search with Google.