Indus Towers, IIT Madras Partner For Research In GFRP Structure For Telecom Sector

Chennai: In a landmark move for the telecom sector, Indus Towers Limited, a global telecom tower company, has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) to pioneer research in Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) structural sections.

This industry-academia initiative aims to explore the structural, economic, and environmental advantages of GFRP applications.

As part of the partnership, Indus Towers has committed to support cutting-edge research at IIT Madras aimed at developing lightweight, corrosion-resistant and high-performance alternatives to conventional steel structures.

GFRP is a material used in various industry infrastructure due to its superior strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance and low maintenance requirements. Its adaptability in design, ease of transportation and installation, and potential for reuse make it a compelling choice for future-ready infrastructure.

"This partnership with IIT Madras is a bold step toward redefining the material science landscape for various industries working on GFRP. GFRP offers a transformative opportunity not only structurally sound and cost-effective but also aligned with our sustainability goals. As we look to the future, our focus is on engineering solutions that are resilient, scalable, and environmentally responsible. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to innovation that serves both business and society," said Anil Gupta, Chief Technology & Delivery Officer at Indus Towers.