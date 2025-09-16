Indus Towers, IIT Madras Partner For Research In GFRP Structure For Telecom Sector
The partnership is part of Indus Towers’ flagship CSR programme, Pragati, and aims to explore structural, economic and environmental advantages of GFRP applications.
Published : September 16, 2025 at 4:29 PM IST
Chennai: In a landmark move for the telecom sector, Indus Towers Limited, a global telecom tower company, has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) to pioneer research in Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) structural sections.
This industry-academia initiative aims to explore the structural, economic, and environmental advantages of GFRP applications.
As part of the partnership, Indus Towers has committed to support cutting-edge research at IIT Madras aimed at developing lightweight, corrosion-resistant and high-performance alternatives to conventional steel structures.
GFRP is a material used in various industry infrastructure due to its superior strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance and low maintenance requirements. Its adaptability in design, ease of transportation and installation, and potential for reuse make it a compelling choice for future-ready infrastructure.
"This partnership with IIT Madras is a bold step toward redefining the material science landscape for various industries working on GFRP. GFRP offers a transformative opportunity not only structurally sound and cost-effective but also aligned with our sustainability goals. As we look to the future, our focus is on engineering solutions that are resilient, scalable, and environmentally responsible. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to innovation that serves both business and society," said Anil Gupta, Chief Technology & Delivery Officer at Indus Towers.
IIT Madras will lead rigorous investigations into the mechanical performance, durability and lifecycle sustainability of GFRP materials. The research will help establish robust design and safety standards for applications, potentially setting new benchmarks that will help other industries including telecom.
"The grant has enabled us to assess the material and structural potential of glass fibre-reinforced polymers for a range of applications, such as telecommunication towers, scaffolding, staircases and ladders, roofing elements and framing systems for partition walls and dry cladding. The research will lead to models of durability, structural performance and sustainable applications," said Prof Ravindra Gettu, Professor-in-charge, IIT Madras.
Speaking on how these collaborations with industry have translated cutting-edge innovations into scalable solutions, bridging the gap between research and real-world impact, Prof. Ashwin Mahalingam, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras said, “IIT Madras’ partnership with Indus Towers stands testimony to how industry-academia collaborations take research from the laboratory to market ready, socially and economically impactful solutions. laboratory research to the field, creating solutions that are not only technically sound but also socially and economically impactful. The GFRP research project with Indus Towers exemplifies this spirit, as it seeks to deliver sustainable, durable and future-ready alternatives for India’s telecom infrastructure.”
This initiative is part of Indus Towers’ flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, Pragati, which focuses on driving sustainable innovation and inclusive growth.
