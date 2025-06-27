India's Telecom Sector Sees Record Growth in May 2025, Broadband Base Crosses 974 Million

New Delhi: India's telecom sector continued to soar in May 2025, recording notable growth across broadband, mobile, and wireline markets, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), reported PTI. Broadband users surged to nearly 975 million, driven by a 60 per cent jump in fixed wireless (5G FWA) adoption. While the wireline segment grew steadily, wireless users touched 1.168 billion, despite a slight dip in metro areas. Tele-density remained robust, especially in urban zones. Mobile number portability also hit a record 14 million requests, and M2M connections for IoT crossed 73 million.
Broadband Growth: Broadband user base crosses 974 million
Total broadband subscribers reached 974.87 million in May, which included a month-on-month growth of 31.78 million, representing an increase of 3.37 per cent from 943.09 million in April. Fixed wired broadband growth was up 6.46 per cent, expanding from 41.41 million in the previous month to 44.09 million users. Additionally, fixed wireless broadband growth exploded with a 60.06 per cent increase, growing from 4.87 million to 7.79 million in May, as subscribers rapidly adopted the 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) service. Mobile broadband also grew 2.92 per cent, with subscriber numbers reaching 922.99 million.
|Category
|April Subscribers
|May Subscribers
|Growth
|Total Broadband
|943.09 million
|974.87 million
|3.37%
|Fixed Wired Broadband
|41.41 million
|44.09 million
|6.46%
|Fixed Wireless Broadband
|4.87 million
|7.79 million
|60.06%
|Mobile Broadband
|~896.81 million
|922.99 million
|2.92%
The leaders in the broadband space include Reliance Jio Infocomm (494.47 million), Bharti Airtel (302.15 million), Vodafone Idea (126.68 million), BSNL (34.32 million), and Atria Convergence (2.32 million), which together hold a 98.47 per cent share of the broadband market.
Wireline Growth: Traditionally, a much smaller segment when compared to wireless services, wireline connections benefited from healthy growth in the month of May. Subscribers increased from 37.41 million to 38.66 million subscribers, representing a 3.34 per cent growth (1.25 million subscribers). Overall, wireline tele-density grew slightly by 2.73 per cent, where urban and rural wireline density were recorded at 6.84 per cent and 0.43 per cent, respectively. State-owned telecom firms, BSNL, MTNL, and APSFL, held 26.18 per cent of the wireline market.
Wireless Growth: In May 2025, wireless subscriber numbers, including mobile and 5G FWA, reached 1.168 billion. This represented a 0.17 per cent growth over April numbers, which were 1.166 billion. Notably, mobile-only subscribers grew by 0.18 per cent, from 1.15 billion to 1.16 billion. Urban and rural mobile subscriptions reached 630.42 million and 530.60 million, respectively. Wireless tele-density stood at 82.63 per cent, with urban zones at 124.91 per cent and rural at 58.90 per cent. Notably, only Metro circles (Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata) recorded a dip in wireless subscriber numbers for the first time; all other regions showed net growth.
|Type
|Subscribers (April)
|Subscribers (May)
|Net Addition
|Growth Rate
|Wireline
|37.41 million
|38.66 million
|+1.25 million
|3.34%
|Wireless
|1.166 billion
|1.168 billion
|+2.00 million
|0.17%
Tele-density Highlights: The overall tele-density rose slightly to 85.36 per cent in May, compared to 85.19 per cent in April. Urban tele-density climbed to 131.76 per cent, while rural reached 59.33 per cent—both edging higher than the previous month. Delhi leads in tele-density at 274.29 per cent while Bihar remains the lowest at 57.57 per cent.
Mobile Portability: A Record 14 Million Requests
Mobile number portability (MNP) saw 14.03 million requests during May 2025, split between Zone I (Northern & Western India) with 7.78 million requests and Zone II (Southern & Eastern India) with 6.26 million.
Top state initiators included Uttar Pradesh‑East and Madhya Pradesh, with cumulative porting requests nearing 116 million and 91 million, respectively.
Connected Devices on the Rise: M2M Growth
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) cellular connections, essential for IoT ecosystems, climbed from 69.87 million to 73.91 million, underscoring expanding IoT adoption. Airtel leads this domain with 40.14 million M2M links, followed by Vodafone Idea, Jio, and BSNL.
Active Users: High Engagement Levels
From 1,161.03 million mobile subscribers, 1080.06 million were active (VLR-based) during peak usage, indicating a high engagement rate of over 93 per cent, a positive sign of network utilisation.