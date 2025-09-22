India's Power Sector Cuts CO2 Emissions For First Time In Decades, Registers 1% Drop In Early 2025
India’s power sector emissions fell 1 per cent in early 2025, driven by clean energy growth and reduced fossil fuel use, marking a rare decline.
Published : September 22, 2025 at 8:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: India’s power sector has reportedly showcased decreased carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 1 per cent year-over-year in the first half of 2025, marking only the second decline in nearly 50 years.
According to a Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) and Carbon Brief research, India’s carbon emissions from fossil fuels and cement grew at their slowest rate in the first half of the year since 2001. Notably, this analysis does not consider the COVID-19 pandemic period, as the entire world was at a standstill.
Last year, India was responsible for 8 per cent of global energy-sector CO2 emissions, with a sharp increase in emissions between 2021 and 2023—growing 10 per cent per year and adding more than 50m tonnes of CO2 (MtCO2) to India’s total every six months. However, in the second half of 2024, emissions only increased by 2 per cent year-on-year and slowing down to 1 per cent in the first half of 2025.
More than half of India’s CO2 output comes from coal used for electricity and heat generation. The second-largest sector is fossil fuel use in industry, which accounts for another quarter, while oil use for transport makes up a further eighth of India’s emissions.
As per the research, the slowdown in emissions in 2024 and 2025 can be contributed to the power sector, which was responsible for 60 per cent of the drop in emissions growth rates, when comparing the first half of 2025 with the years 2021-23.
As per the report, total power generation increased by 9 terawatt hours (TWh) year-on-year in the first half of 2025, but fossil power generation fell by 29TWh, courtesy of increased output from solar (by 17TWh), wind (by 9TWh), hydropower (by 9TWh), and nuclear (by 3TWh).
Analysis of government data shows that 65 per cent of the fall in fossil-fuel generation can be attributed to lower electricity demand growth, 20 per cent to faster growth in non-hydro clean power and the remaining 15 per cent to higher output at existing hydropower plants.
As per the research, India’s growth in clean-energy capacity reached a record of 25.1GW (gigawatts), which is a jump of up to 69 per cent year-on-year. The research highlighted that this new clean-energy capacity is expected to generate nearly 50 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity per year, which is sufficient to meet the average increase in demand.
The key highlights of the research are as follows:
- Power sector emissions fell by 1 per cent in the first half of 2025, after growing 10 per cent per year during 2021-23 and adding more than 50m tonnes of CO2 (MtCO2) to India’s total every six months.
- Oil product use saw zero growth in the first half of 2025, after rising 6 per cent per year in 2021-23.
- Emissions from coal burning for cement and steel production rose by 10 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively, while coal use outside of these sectors fell by 2 per cent.
- Gas consumption fell 7 per cent year-on-year, with reductions across the power and industrial sectors as well as other users.
- Carbon Brief’s research also shows that carbon emissions from India’s power sector could peak by 2030, if the growth of clean-energy capacity and electricity demand grow as expected.