India's Power Sector Cuts CO2 Emissions For First Time In Decades, Registers 1% Drop In Early 2025

In the second half of 2024, carbon emissions were only increased by 2 per cent year-on-year. ( Image Credit: Getty Images )

Hyderabad: India’s power sector has reportedly showcased decreased carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 1 per cent year-over-year in the first half of 2025, marking only the second decline in nearly 50 years.

According to a Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) and Carbon Brief research, India’s carbon emissions from fossil fuels and cement grew at their slowest rate in the first half of the year since 2001. Notably, this analysis does not consider the COVID-19 pandemic period, as the entire world was at a standstill.

Last year, India was responsible for 8 per cent of global energy-sector CO2 emissions, with a sharp increase in emissions between 2021 and 2023—growing 10 per cent per year and adding more than 50m tonnes of CO2 (MtCO2) to India’s total every six months. However, in the second half of 2024, emissions only increased by 2 per cent year-on-year and slowing down to 1 per cent in the first half of 2025.

More than half of India’s CO2 output comes from coal used for electricity and heat generation. The second-largest sector is fossil fuel use in industry, which accounts for another quarter, while oil use for transport makes up a further eighth of India’s emissions.