India's First Drone-AI Powered Artificial Rain Experiment In Jaipur Today, Project Aims To Fill Dry Ramgarh Dam

Jaipur: In the first such experiment in India, cloudseeding technology enhanced by drones and AI will be used to trigger artificial rain in the historic Ramgarh Dam area of Jaipur today, as authorities hope the experiment will succeed and help revive the 129-year-old reservoir.

The pilot project being jointly carried out by GenX AI, an India-US-based technology company, and the Rajasthan Government will involve multiple test flights involving cloud-seeding over the dam area.

This afternoon, attempts would be made to trigger rains using drones and fill the dam, which has been dry for two decades, and has never been full since 1981.

One of the drones that will be used in the project. (ETV Bharat)

The drones would be lifted up at 2 pm today in a programme that would be headed by Agriculture and Disaster Relief Minister Kirodi Lal Meena. Apart from weather and technology experts, a large number of villagers, led by MLA Mahendra Pal Meena, will also witness the event.

The purpose of this program, officials said, is to revive surface water sources, which will not only provide relief in the drinking water supply to Jaipur but will also preserve the environment and biodiversity associated with the dam.

Earlier, the launch was scheduled on July 31, but the program had to be postponed based on the recommendations of the Meteorological Department. Following this, a meeting between Minister Meena and the GenX AI representatives last week, August 12 was decided as the new project execution date.

What is cloud seeding and how would drones trigger rains?

Cloud seeding involves spraying chemicals like sodium chloride in the clouds, due to which the tiny water particles will condense and form raindrops. In today's experiment, drones from Taiwan will fly at a height of thousands of feet and spray chemicals like sodium chloride in the clouds.

The weather modification technique is being used by several countries, including the US, Russia, and several European countries, to mitigate droughts or ensure sufficient water availability.

Substances such as sodium chloride, sodium iodide and even dry ice are flown into the clouds and sprayed over them to trigger precipitation. These substances act as condensation nuclei or, in lay terms, a surface for the water vapour to condense onto, forming cloud droplets.

Why was Ramgarh Dam chosen for this project?

Initially, Mansagar Dam, located at Jal Mahal in Jaipur, was selected for the experiment; however, since the dam was small and also close to the civilian population, the authorities decided to pick Ramgarh Dam as the new site, considering it was currently dry and much larger. A similar attempt to trigger artificial rain in Rajasthan was made at Ghosunda Dam in Chittorgarh, but it was not successful.

A view of Ramgarh Dam area (ETV Bharat)

Ramgarh Dam in history

The foundation of Ramgarh Dam was laid on 30 December 1897 by Maharaja Madho Singh II of Jaipur State. Its construction was completed in the year 1903. According to historian Jitendra Singh Shekhawat, in 1931, Viceroy Lord Irwin inaugurated the drinking water supply scheme from Ramgarh to Jaipur, which became the first water supply scheme of Rajputana.

After this, the dam came into the limelight in the year 1982 when the Asian Games' sailing competition was organised here. This dam is situated on the Banganga River and has also been the main water source for the Jamwaramgarh Wildlife Sanctuary.

Ramgarh Dam project implementation

The project is being carried out with multi-department coordination involving the Agriculture, Meteorology, Water Resources, Irrigation and Pollution Control Board. Permission to fly drones has been obtained from DGCA and data related to this technology will be recorded for 1 month.

History of cloud seeding projects in India

According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), pioneering attempts in the field of rainmaking were made in India in 1951 over the Western Ghats using ground-based silver iodide generators. In 1952, cloud seeding with salt and silver iodide was attempted by means of hydrogen-filled balloons released from the ground.

The committee on Atmospheric Research of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), according to IITM, recommended in 1953 that a Rain and Cloud Physics Research (RCPR) Unit be set up for undertaking extensive scientific studies on cloud physics and rainmaking.

RCPR conducted a long-term cloud seeding programme over north India using ground-based salt generators during the period 1957-1966. The results showed an increase in rainfall by 20%. RCPR later became part of IITM. IITM conducted similar experiments over Tiruvallur (Tamil Nadu), during 1973, 1975-1977.

"The seeding experiments were also done over Mumbai in the monsoon seasons of 1973 and 1974. IITM carried out a cloud seeding experiment over the Baramati region of Maharashtra during the period 1973-74, 1976, and 1979-86. The results, according to IITM, showed a 24% increase in the rainfall," the IITM said on its website.