Indian Startups Secure Major Funding To Lead In Quantum Tech, Strengthening Economy And National Security

New Delhi: In a landmark move to establish India as a global frontrunner in quantum technology, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh announced the selection of eight groundbreaking startups for support under the Department of Science and Technology’s (DST) newly formulated guidelines. These startups were chosen as part of the National Quantum Mission (NQM) and the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NMICPS), underscoring India's ambition to lead in this transformative field.
Building India's Quantum Future
Selected startups under India’s National Quantum Mission spoke to ETV Bharat about funding and their role in advancing the country’s quantum technology landscape.
Sunil Gupta, CEO of Bengaluru-based QNu Labs, shared, "We have been working in this field for the last eight years. The process was rigorous, narrowing down from 300 applications to just eight. Our startup was awarded ₹25 crores due to the maturity of our technology, which is already being deployed in India and internationally."
Gupta elaborated on the unique challenges of quantum science. "Quantum technology is tough to grasp because the physics is still evolving. Building hardware and software simultaneously is particularly demanding. However, being recognised by the NQM is not only an honour but a significant responsibility to deliver on our promises," he said.
Another notable startup, Prenshiq Pvt Ltd, focuses on precision diode lasers crucial for quantum communication. Company CTO Bodhaditya Santra talked about his company’s efforts to develop precision diode lasers, critical for quantum communication. He noted, “Starting in August 2022, we faced infrastructure gaps in India. Despite challenges, we created prototypes with NMICPS support and presented our vision to become one of the eight chosen startups. Our diode lasers are vital as they replace imported components, keeping resources within India and boosting self-reliance."
Prenshiq CEO Suranita Kanjilal emphasised the broader implications, stating, "This strengthens the 'Make in India' initiative. By developing lasers, which constitute 70 per cent of quantum devices, we’re not just saving costs but also elevating national defence, security, and sustainability."
Impact on Economy and National Security
Quantum technology's potential to revolutionise industries is immense. Dr Jay Mangaonkar, CTO of Pune-based QuPrayog Pvt Ltd, highlighted their work on optical atomic clocks. He said, "These clocks ensure nanosecond-level precision, critical for deep-space communication, defence applications, and financial transactions. Our goal is to place India firmly on the global quantum map by developing technology currently absent in the country."
Mangaonkar underscored the dual benefits of economic growth and enhanced national security and said, "By reducing dependency on foreign products, we not only grow our economy but also strengthen our defence capabilities, making us less vulnerable to external threats."
The startups received mentorship from DST-backed innovation hubs, including support for administrative and financial processes. This holistic approach ensures that India’s quantum mission is not only about funding but also fostering a robust ecosystem for research and development.
Visionary Leadership Driving Innovation
Addressing the gathering, Dr Jitendra Singh emphasised the transformative potential of quantum technologies. "Quantum science offers ultra-secure communication through cryptography, redefining cybersecurity and safeguarding sensitive data. It also revolutionises healthcare with precise diagnostics and enhances renewable energy systems for a sustainable future," he said.
Dr Singh credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary policies for creating an enabling environment for innovation. "India is no longer playing catch-up. We are setting the pace. These startups are not just participants but torchbearers of our ambition to emerge as a global quantum leader," he added.
The Minister also highlighted how quantum advancements could optimise disaster management, improve GPS accuracy, and foster global connectivity. He remarked, "Quantum technology is not merely a tool of innovation but a critical instrument for a climate-resilient and secure future."
The Chosen Eight: Leading India’s Quantum Charge
The startups were meticulously evaluated for their alignment with NQM’s vision to foster cutting-edge research and industrial applications. Their contributions include:
- QNu Labs (Bengaluru): Developing quantum-safe communication networks.
- QPiAI India Private Ltd. (Bengaluru): Building a superconducting quantum computer.
- Dimira Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Mumbai): Creating indigenous cryogenic cables for quantum computing.
- Prenshiq Pvt. Ltd. (Delhi): Innovating precision diode-laser systems.
- QuPrayog Pvt. Ltd. (Pune): Developing optical atomic clocks for critical applications.
- Quanastra Pvt. Ltd. (Delhi): Advancing cryogenics and superconducting detectors.
- Pristine Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. (Ahmedabad): Crafting diamond materials for quantum sensing.
- Quan2D Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Bengaluru): Progressing superconducting nanowire single-photon detectors.
A Catalyst for Global Recognition
India’s quantum mission has far-reaching implications beyond technology. By fostering startups in quantum communication, sensing, and computing, the country aims to address global challenges, from cybersecurity threats to energy optimisation. This initiative aligns with India’s broader vision of technological self-reliance by 2047.
Dr Singh summed up the sentiment and said, "These startups are not only solving technical challenges but also inspiring a generation of innovators. The world is watching, and India is ready to lead."
As these startups embark on their ambitious journeys, the quantum mission represents more than a scientific endeavour, it is a testament to India’s resolve to shape its future and claim its place on the global stage. With a strong foundation in place, the quantum revolution is not just an aspiration but a reality waiting to unfold.