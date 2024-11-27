ETV Bharat / technology

Indian Startups Secure Major Funding To Lead In Quantum Tech, Strengthening Economy And National Security

New Delhi: In a landmark move to establish India as a global frontrunner in quantum technology, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh announced the selection of eight groundbreaking startups for support under the Department of Science and Technology’s (DST) newly formulated guidelines. These startups were chosen as part of the National Quantum Mission (NQM) and the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NMICPS), underscoring India's ambition to lead in this transformative field.

Building India's Quantum Future

Selected startups under India’s National Quantum Mission spoke to ETV Bharat about funding and their role in advancing the country’s quantum technology landscape.

Sunil Gupta, CEO of Bengaluru-based QNu Labs, shared, "We have been working in this field for the last eight years. The process was rigorous, narrowing down from 300 applications to just eight. Our startup was awarded ₹25 crores due to the maturity of our technology, which is already being deployed in India and internationally."

Gupta elaborated on the unique challenges of quantum science. "Quantum technology is tough to grasp because the physics is still evolving. Building hardware and software simultaneously is particularly demanding. However, being recognised by the NQM is not only an honour but a significant responsibility to deliver on our promises," he said.

QNu Labs CEO Sunil Gupta talks to ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

Another notable startup, Prenshiq Pvt Ltd, focuses on precision diode lasers crucial for quantum communication. Company CTO Bodhaditya Santra talked about his company’s efforts to develop precision diode lasers, critical for quantum communication. He noted, “Starting in August 2022, we faced infrastructure gaps in India. Despite challenges, we created prototypes with NMICPS support and presented our vision to become one of the eight chosen startups. Our diode lasers are vital as they replace imported components, keeping resources within India and boosting self-reliance."

Prenshiq CEO Suranita Kanjilal emphasised the broader implications, stating, "This strengthens the 'Make in India' initiative. By developing lasers, which constitute 70 per cent of quantum devices, we’re not just saving costs but also elevating national defence, security, and sustainability."

Impact on Economy and National Security

Quantum technology's potential to revolutionise industries is immense. Dr Jay Mangaonkar, CTO of Pune-based QuPrayog Pvt Ltd, highlighted their work on optical atomic clocks. He said, "These clocks ensure nanosecond-level precision, critical for deep-space communication, defence applications, and financial transactions. Our goal is to place India firmly on the global quantum map by developing technology currently absent in the country."

Mangaonkar underscored the dual benefits of economic growth and enhanced national security and said, "By reducing dependency on foreign products, we not only grow our economy but also strengthen our defence capabilities, making us less vulnerable to external threats."