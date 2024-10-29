ETV Bharat / technology

Indian Space Station, Mission To Venus, And More: ISRO Chairman Shares India Space Vision 2047

Hyderabad: ISRO Chairman and Space Secretary Dr S Somanath delivered delivered lecture on ‘Indian Space Odyssey: In Search of New Frontiers’ at the Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture 2024, where he provided insights into India Space Vision 2047.

Hosted by Akashvani at Rang Bhawan in New Delhi, the lecture highlighted the mission of an Indian landing on the Moon. He talked about creating an Indian Space Station to help explore the Moon and discussed making rockets that can be used more than once.

Dr Somanath highlighted ISRO's big improvements in lander technology and shared future plans, including missions to Venus to study its orbit, surface, and underground, following successful missions to the Moon and Mars.

The ISRO Chairman talked about India's big plans to get ahead in space technology, aiming to use it for the country's development. ISRO is working on projects to help manage natural resources and improve satellite communication and navigation.