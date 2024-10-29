Indian Space Station, Mission To Venus, And More: ISRO Chairman Shares India Space Vision 2047

Hyderabad: ISRO Chairman and Space Secretary Dr S Somanath delivered delivered lecture on ‘Indian Space Odyssey: In Search of New Frontiers’ at the Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture 2024, where he provided insights into India Space Vision 2047.
Hosted by Akashvani at Rang Bhawan in New Delhi, the lecture highlighted the mission of an Indian landing on the Moon. He talked about creating an Indian Space Station to help explore the Moon and discussed making rockets that can be used more than once.
Dr Somanath highlighted ISRO's big improvements in lander technology and shared future plans, including missions to Venus to study its orbit, surface, and underground, following successful missions to the Moon and Mars.
The ISRO Chairman talked about India's big plans to get ahead in space technology, aiming to use it for the country's development. ISRO is working on projects to help manage natural resources and improve satellite communication and navigation.
Dr Somanath praised India's space journey, highlighting its strong spirit and dedication to using space technology to help people. He said India's space program will keep inspiring and creating a safer, better world.
Must not miss!!— Akashvani आकाशवाणी (@AkashvaniAIR) October 28, 2024
Listen to #SardarPatelMemorialLecture2024 delivered by @isro Chairman, Dr S Somanath
On the National Network of #Akashvani
🔴30th October at 9.30 pm 🟠31st October at 11 am
🟡31st October at 9.30 PM#SPML2024 #Sardar150 @MIB_India | @GauravDwivedi95 pic.twitter.com/kS8xooem1h
Over the years, ISRO has learned how to build its own satellites, rockets, and ground systems, Dr Somanath said, while talking about government plans to involve private companies in the space sector.
Prasar Bharati organised the Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture 2024 on October 26 at Rang Bhawan Auditorium, Akashvani. This annual lecture series honours Sardar Vallabhai Patel's birth anniversary and started in 1955 with an inaugural address by C Rajagopalachari.