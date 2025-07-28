Vivo Leads The Indian Smartphone In Q2 2025, Followed By Samsung And Oppo: Report

Hyderabad: India’s smartphone shipments have seen a 7 per cent increase in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025 to reach 39.0 million units, as per technology market analyst firm Canalys. The report mentions that this growth has been fueled by new smartphones being launched in Q2, compared to the first quarter (Q1), where phone makers were hesitant to launch new phones due to high inventory. The US tariff tensions and geopolitical uncertainties also added to the slow shipments of smartphones in Q1.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Vivo (excluding its sub-brand iQOO), led the Indian market with 8.1 million units being shipped and holding a market share of 21 per cent. It was followed by Samsung, standing in the second position with 6.2 million units being shipped with a market share of 16 per cent. Oppo (excluding its sub-brand OnePlus) climbed to the third position with 5 million units and a market share of 13 per cent, followed by Xiaomi at the fourth position and Realme at the fifth position, shipping 5 million units and 3.6 million units, and holding 13 per cent and 9 per cent market shares, respectively.

Company Q2 2025 Shipments Q2 2025 Market Share Annual Growth vivo 8.1 million 21% 31% Samsung 6.2 million 16% 2% OPPO 5.0 million 13% 24% Xiaomi 5.0 million 13% -25% realme 3.6 million 9% -17% Others 11.0 million 28% 23% Total 39.0 million 100% 7%

India Smartphone Shipments in Q2 2025

According to the report, Vivo was able to ship more smartphones in India, as the brand’s new smartphones were effectively pushed and promoted by its retail channels. The Vivo V50 series saw a strong demand in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in Q2, as the brand did large-format retail and wedding-led campaigns. Meanwhile, the Y-series maintained its momentum in small cities and semi-urban markets via distribution and promotion. The T-series gained growth online and expanded the product lineup portfolio.

The South Korean phone maker, Samsung, offered 18 and 24-month zero-cost EMI schemes, especially on its mid-range smartphones A36 and A56, and witnessed a modest growth of 2 per cent YoY. Oppo had a strong momentum from the A5 series and gained offline traction via the K13 model. Xiaomi and Realme saw a YoY decline in shipments in Q2 2025.

Smartphone shipments: Q2 2025 vs Q2 2024 (ETV Bharat Graphic, based on Canalys data)

The Cupertino-based tech giant, Apple, ranked sixth in Q2, as the iPhone 16 series accounted for over 55 per cent of its shipments. Meanwhile the iPhone 15 and 13 smartphones continue to drive demand across price tiers. The most affordable iPhone 16e lost its momentum after launch, as consumers questioned the value of the device, with a single camera design and limited Apple Intelligence features. Motorola stands in the seventh position, followed by Infinix, Tecno, and Nothing in the eighth, ninth and tenth positions, respectively.

