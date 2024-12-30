ETV Bharat / technology

Indian Sky Watcher Will See Only 1 Out Of 4 Eclipses In 2025: Know Dates And Details

Hyderabad: There will be four eclipses in 2025, which include two solar eclipses and two lunar eclipses, but India will be able to witness only one of these events, Rajendra Prakash Gupt, Superintendent of the Jiwaji Observatory in Ujjain said. Earlier, the same information was shared by the web portal 'time and date'.

Talking to news agency PTI, Dr Rajendra Prakash Gupt, Superintendent of the observatory, gave details of the upcoming eclipses and the location from where they can be observed. Let's dive into the details of these upcoming celestial events:

First Lunar Eclipse in March: Not Visible From India

The first celestial event of 2025 will be a lunar eclipse, set to occur on March 14, 2025. The astronomical event will be a full lunar eclipse, but unfortunately, this event will take place during India's daytime, making it invisible to the Indian observers.

The occurrence of this lunar eclipse will be visible from regions like the USA, Western Europe, Western Africa, and over the North and South Atlantic Ocean; Gupt explained as per PTI.

Partial Solar Eclipse from March: Not Visible From India

After the first full lunar eclipse, the world will witness a partial solar eclipse later in March slated for the 29th of the month. This will also be missed by the Indian observers as it will occur during daytime in India.

The partial solar eclipse will be visible in regions like North America, Greenland, Iceland, the North Atlantic Ocean, Europe, and north-western Russia, said Gupt.