Indian Scientists Decode Viper Venom, Test New Accessible Snakebite Treatment

Bengaluru: Snakebite remains a serious yet neglected public health issue in India, with thousands of lives lost each year. But now, landmark research is changing how we understand and treat venomous bites. Scientists have, for the first time, decoded how the saw-scaled viper (Echis carinatus carinatus) produces its venom at the genetic level. In a parallel breakthrough, researchers have also found that oral pills—rather than traditional antivenoms—could be a game-changing treatment for bites from the deadly Russell’s viper, responsible for over half of India’s snakebite cases.

Two research studies highlight promising breakthroughs in snakebite treatment in India:

1. Saw-scaled viper (Echis carinatus carinatus) research published in Toxins (2025) details the first in-depth genetic analysis of venom production in the saw-scaled viper from Karnataka. Using scientific methods like proteomics and transcriptomics (to study how cells and organisms work at a molecular level) with lab tests, they identified a key Metalloproteinase inhibitor (SVMPI) for the first time in saw-scaled viper venom. While Indian antivenom showed strong neutralising power, it may still vary in effectiveness due to regional venom differences. This detailed transcriptional profiling offers critical insights into venom composition and regulation.

2. Russell’s Viper (Daboia russelii) research published in Communications Medicine (Nature Portfolio) reveals that small-molecule inhibitors (SMIs), namely Varespladib and Marimastat, can neutralise the lethal effects of Russell’s viper venom from across India. These orally administered drugs, previously tested in phase III trials for other diseases, protected mice even when given with a delay. Now the team is moving these drugs into ICMR-backed clinical trials, where they will be tested for their potential as a pan-India oral treatment for snakebite, with possible effectiveness against multiple venomous species.

The lead author behind these studies, Associate Professor Kartik Sunagar from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, discussed the research studies in detail. He said that in saw-scaled viper research, the team studied the venom gland’s genetic activity using transcriptomic sequencing to understand how the snake’s genes create toxic proteins. This is the first detailed look at how venom is produced and controlled at the genetic level in this species.

Meanwhile, the study focused on the Russell's Viper (Daboia russelii)—one of the world's deadliest snakes in terms of deaths and amputations—explored repurposed SMIs like Varespladib and Marimastat for treating snakebite, which showed strong, broad-spectrum venom neutralisation across Indian regions.

Novel protease inhibitor

Discussing the novel protease inhibitor (SVMPI), Sunagar explained that saw-scaled viper venom is rich in proteases—enzymes that break down proteins and are responsible for serious effects after a snakebite, such as bleeding (haemorrhage), tissue damage (necrosis), and blood clotting problems (coagulopathy).

Prasad Gopalkrishna Gond extracting saw-scaled viper venom (Special arrangement)

These proteases contribute significantly to the venom’s potency and associated medical complications. To prevent self-digestion, the snake's venom gland produces a protease inhibitor that binds and neutralises the proteases within the gland itself. This ensures the venom remains inactive until it is injected into prey or a human victim, where the inhibitors dissociate and the toxic enzymes become active. This is a critical self-protection mechanism and offers insights into venom regulation at the molecular level.

Limitations of conventional antivenoms and the need for region-specific antivenoms

Kartik Sunagar explained several critical issues when it comes to conventional antivenoms, including outdated production methods, low potency, and high dose requirement.

Outdated Production Method: Current antivenoms are made using a century-old process—injecting snake venom into horses, harvesting the antibodies, and administering them to bite victims. This causes significant toxicity in horses and can trigger immune reactions in humans, as the antibodies are foreign proteins. Low Potency, High Dose Requirement: Horse-derived antivenoms often have low levels of effective antibodies, requiring multiple vials for treatment. This not only increases treatment costs but also raises the risk of adverse effects like serum sickness, allergic reactions like life-threatening anaphylaxis.

There is also the matter of lack of regional specificity. Prasad Gopalkrishna Gond, who was one of the lead contributors to the saw-scaled viper study, explained that all venom used in Indian antivenom production is sourced from just four snake species in two districts of Tamil Nadu. However, Sunagar's research highlighted the stark variation in venom composition across regions, even within the same species. As a result, these antivenoms may fail to neutralise venom from snakes in other regions. For instance, they show poor efficacy against snake venoms even in the neighbouring state of Karnataka.

To address this, Sunagar and his team developed India’s first region-specific antivenom for western India, acknowledging the urgent need for population-tailored antivenoms that reflect the genetic diversity of venom across the country.

Oral pills repurposed to treat snakebite

Sunagar explained that SMIs, originally developed for treating heart disease and cancer, are now being repurposed to treat Russell’s viper (Daboia russelii) envenomation because they target the same classes of enzymes found in venom—Phospholipase A₂ and metalloproteinases. The researcher highlighted several advantages SMIs have over traditional antivenoms, which include:

Oral Administration : Varespladib and Marimastat pills can be taken orally without medical supervision.

: Varespladib and Marimastat pills can be taken orally without medical supervision. Broad Efficacy : Unlike region-specific antivenoms, these small-molecule inhibitors are effective against venom from multiple regions across India.

: Unlike region-specific antivenoms, these small-molecule inhibitors are effective against venom from multiple regions across India. No Animal Use : As synthetic chemicals, they eliminate the need to immunise horses and avoid animal harm.

: As synthetic chemicals, they eliminate the need to immunise horses and avoid animal harm. Safer: Chemically produced, they do not trigger immune reactions like horse-derived antivenoms.

Oral pills for India’s remote and underserved areas

When asked, as these are orally available drugs, what advantages will they offer in India's rural or underserved regions, compared to injectable antivenom, Sunagar said that Snakebite victims are often from rural, low-income farming communities. He highlighted that oral pills require no cold chain and are cost-effective for rural populations.

He said that while some liquid forms of conventional antivenom require refrigeration, SMIs are stable at room temperature, making them ideal for use in remote areas without reliable electricity or cold storage. These are synthetic inhibitors that are inexpensive to produce, making them affordable and accessible for widespread use among vulnerable populations, he explained further.

Advanced therapies—Monoclonal Antibodies and SMIs

The professor highlighted the potential of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) as a next-generation solution. His team has been discovering several effective mAbs against snakes in India and sub-Saharan Africa. Unlike traditional antivenoms derived from horses, monoclonal antibodies can be produced in laboratories, offering all the benefits similar to SMIs therapy—higher safety, consistency, and no risk of animal harm—while overcoming many limitations of current treatments.

Saw-scaled viper from Karnataka (Credits: Associate Professor Kartik Sunagar from IISc, Bengaluru)

He noted that SMIs are likely to clear clinical trials faster than monoclonal antibodies, as these drugs have already undergone advanced testing for other diseases, including heart conditions and cancer. Their existing safety data gives them a head start in the regulatory approval process for snakebite treatment.

Venom profiling to pill-based therapeutics: Challenges and future

From venom profiling to pill-based therapeutics, the research represents a major shift. Talking about the biggest challenge in driving such a paradigm shift, Sunagar replied that this is a multidisciplinary research effort, requiring advanced techniques and profound scientific understanding, with a lot of research work. Through extensive lab work, the IISc team has gained valuable insights into the biology of snake venoms, enabling the development of more effective and targeted therapies.

Sunagar noted that his team is collaborating with ICMR to conduct clinical trials on humans. If proven effective, these SMIs could become first-line, field-based treatments, potentially used in a hybrid model—starting with pills and followed by smaller doses of antivenom if needed. If full protection is confirmed, these drugs may even replace conventional antivenoms entirely.

He explained that, as another challenge, extensive regulatory approvals and clinical testing are still required before these drugs can be introduced into mainstream use. However, he expressed optimism, stating that the future of snakebite treatment in India is very promising. The professor emphasised that these innovative solutions have the potential to save countless lives affected by snakebites. He thinks that this research is crucial for shaping future snakebite treatment strategies and holds significant importance for both public health and policy planning in India.