ETV Bharat / technology

Indian Researchers Develop New Tech That Can Power Electric Vehicles Faster And Greener

Image for representational purposes ( File: IANS Photo )

By ETV Bharat Tech Team Published : September 22, 2025 at 7:05 PM IST 2 Min Read

Hyderabad: As the demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) continues to rise, the need for rapid charging solutions has become urgent. Conventional charging stations utilise bulky line frequency transformers (LFTs), which are expensive due to their use of copper and iron and multiple conversion stages involving stepping up or down current, or converting AC to DC and vice versa. To solve this problem, researchers from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), in collaboration with Delta Electronics India, have developed a novel cascaded H-bridge (CHB)-based multiport DC converter that directly connects to the medium-voltage AC (MVAC) electricity grid, eliminating the need for large and expensive LFTs. The study, published in IEEE Transactions on Industrial Electronics, shows that such converters would be especially helpful for stations where multiple vehicles need to charge simultaneously. Harisyam PV, the first author and a PhD student in the Department of EE at IISc, said they made the solution much smaller by switching from LFTs to solid-state transformers. Experimental setup in lab used in the study (Photo: SPELL Lab)