Indian Researchers Develop New Tech That Can Power Electric Vehicles Faster And Greener
Researchers at IISc have developed a compact, efficient DC converter for EV charging, which could eliminate bulky transformers and improve energy efficiency.
Published : September 22, 2025 at 7:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: As the demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) continues to rise, the need for rapid charging solutions has become urgent. Conventional charging stations utilise bulky line frequency transformers (LFTs), which are expensive due to their use of copper and iron and multiple conversion stages involving stepping up or down current, or converting AC to DC and vice versa.
To solve this problem, researchers from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), in collaboration with Delta Electronics India, have developed a novel cascaded H-bridge (CHB)-based multiport DC converter that directly connects to the medium-voltage AC (MVAC) electricity grid, eliminating the need for large and expensive LFTs.
The study, published in IEEE Transactions on Industrial Electronics, shows that such converters would be especially helpful for stations where multiple vehicles need to charge simultaneously. Harisyam PV, the first author and a PhD student in the Department of EE at IISc, said they made the solution much smaller by switching from LFTs to solid-state transformers.
Kaushik Basu, Associate Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering, IISc and corresponding author of the study, explained that today’s high-power chargers are complex, involving multiple conversion stages between the grid, energy storage, and the vehicle battery. He stated that their invention simplifies this process and improves energy efficiency by 3-5 per cent, which at a megawatt scale results in energy savings, lower costs, and a reduced material footprint, making the charging stations more environmentally friendly.
In addition to power conversion, the technology also facilitates a compact bidirectional charging hub that powers multiple vehicles and can be hooked up to renewable energy sources like solar panels. It also enables local storage of charge in batteries, which only allows for charging vehicles during times of high-power demands but can also transfer power back to the grid in critical conditions.
The IISc team built and tested a 1.2 kW lab-scale prototype and found that it was able to supply DC power for charging EVs at an efficiency higher than 95 per cent. Researchers now plan to scale up the system to handle higher loads.
Basu stated that the project is part of a national effort to implement fast EV charging technology across India within the next five years.
Additionally, this technology is also said to be compatible with other use cases, such as in next-generation data centres, wind energy systems, and railway traction.