Indian Railways Launches SwaRail SuperApp: One-Stop Solution For All Railways Services - How To Use

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Railways has finally introduced the much-awaited SuperApp-- SwaRail. Developed by the Centre for Railways Information Systems (CRIS), the application integrates all public-facing services of Indian Railways into a single platform.

The SuperApp allows reserved and unreserved ticket booking, platform ticket booking, parcel and freight enquiries, train and PNR status enquiries, food orders on trains, and more. A key focus of the app is enhancing user experience with a seamless and clean user interface and eliminating the need for multiple applications, Railways said.

How to download and use the SwaRail app

The SwaRail app is currently in beta testing and available to download for Android and iOS platforms via Google Play Store and Apple App Store, respectively. The Ministry of Railway is inviting users to experience the SuperApp during the beta phase and provide feedback for its improvement.

You can go to your respective mobile app store and search for "SwaRail". From the results, find the app shared by CRIS and install it.

Existing users of the IRCTC RailConnect or the UTS Mobile app can log in directly with their credentials. If you don't have an account on either of these applications, you can register as a new user by following the on-screen instructions.

On the first login, an R-Wallet is created for every user to facilitate ticket bookings, Railways explained. If you have an existing R-Wallet, it will be linked here automatically.