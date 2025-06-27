ETV Bharat / technology

Indian Motorcycle Announces Price List For 2025 Line-Up In India: Details

The 2025 Scout Series will be laucnhed later this year. ( Image Credit: ETV Bharat via Indian Motorcycle )

Chief Series: It is the most entry-level motorcycle lineup in the Indian Motorcycle brand. Starting from Rs 23.52 lakh (ex-showroom), the cruiser bike comes equipped with a 1,890cc, air-cooled, Thunderstroke 116 engine, which produces a peak torque of 156 Nm at 3,000 rpm.

The cruiser-style motorcycle lineups, such as the Chief and Springfield, start from Rs 23.52 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 41.96 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The cruiser-tourer style motorcycle lineups, including the Challenger, Chieftain, and Pursuit variants, start from Rs 36.12 lakh (ex-showroom), Rs 37.11 lakh (ex-showroom), and Rs 43.19 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Meanwhile, the premium cruiser-tourer Roadmaster series starts from Rs 48.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Each series has its own design and engine performance.

Hyderabad: Indian Motorcycle, an American motorcycle brand, has officially announced the updated price list for the MY2025 stock in India. The updated prices apply to all Indian Motorcycle dealerships across India. Models such as the Chief, Chieftain, Challenger, Springfield, Pursuit, and the Roadmaster have gone through this latest price update.

Challenger Series: This series starts from Rs 36.18 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in four variants. The base variant of the Challenger series is powered by a 1,768cc, liquid-cooled engine that generates torque of 178 Nm, while the upgraded models, such as the 112 Pack, feature a 1,834cc engine, which produces a peak torque of 181.4 Nm at 3,800 rpm.

Chieftain Series: It is priced at Rs 37.11 lakh (ex-showroom), which comes in two engine configurations. One among them is a 1,890cc, air-cooled Thunderstroke engine, and the other one is the modern 1,834cc, liquid-cooled PowerPlus engine.

Springfield Series: It is available in standard and Dark Horse variants, starting from Rs 41.96 lakh (ex-showroom) and features the classic 1,890cc, air-cooled engine.

Pursuit Series: This cruiser-tourer, starting from Rs 43.19 lakh (ex-showroom), comes in multiple variants. The option to add the 112 Pack enhances the performance and features of the Pursuit series. The Pursuit Elite adds exclusive styling and creature comforts.

Roadmaster: The premium cruiser-tourer series from the brand is available in four variants: Standard, Limited, Dark Horse, and Elite. The series is powered by the 1,890cc engine.

The American motorcycle company has confirmed that the 2025 Scout series will be launched in India later this year. The FTR model has been discontinued from the Indian market.

In India, the Indian Motorcycle operates in six cities, including Chandigarh, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kochi.