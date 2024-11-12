ETV Bharat / technology

Indian Lecturers Invent Fusion Framework System That Combines Multi-Focal, Multi-Sensor Images

Bharatpur: Two lecturers from Polytechnic College in Alwar and Bharatpur have created a Fusion Framework System, which can combine information from different types of images into one single picture, making it easier to gather all the information in a convenient way from the single integrated image. This invention has been patented in Germany and could prove useful for doctors in medical treatments as well as for the Indian Army in security operations.

Gaurav Chaudhary from the Government Polytechnic College in Alwar, along with Upendra Chaudhary from the Women's Polytechnic College in Bharatpur, has invented the Hilbert Vibration Decomposition Based Fusion Framework System. This system, created using Mat Lab software, combines multiple photos into one high-quality image, displaying all the information and details from the original photos.

Utilisation in the medical field

Gaurav Chaudhary explained that doctors usually need to look at separate CT scans and MRI reports to treat a patient, which takes time. With the Fusion Framework System, doctors can merge these images into one, making it quicker to diagnose and treat the patient's condition.