ETV Bharat / technology

Indian Lecturers Invent Fusion Framework System That Combines Multi-Focal, Multi-Sensor Images

Two lecturers from Polytechnic College have designed a Fusion Framework System that integrates information from multiple images into a single one.

Fusion Framework Systems combines information from multiple images
Fusion Framework Systems combines information from multiple images (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : 39 minutes ago

Bharatpur: Two lecturers from Polytechnic College in Alwar and Bharatpur have created a Fusion Framework System, which can combine information from different types of images into one single picture, making it easier to gather all the information in a convenient way from the single integrated image. This invention has been patented in Germany and could prove useful for doctors in medical treatments as well as for the Indian Army in security operations.

Gaurav Chaudhary from the Government Polytechnic College in Alwar, along with Upendra Chaudhary from the Women's Polytechnic College in Bharatpur, has invented the Hilbert Vibration Decomposition Based Fusion Framework System. This system, created using Mat Lab software, combines multiple photos into one high-quality image, displaying all the information and details from the original photos.

Utilisation in the medical field

Gaurav Chaudhary explained that doctors usually need to look at separate CT scans and MRI reports to treat a patient, which takes time. With the Fusion Framework System, doctors can merge these images into one, making it quicker to diagnose and treat the patient's condition.

Fusion Framework System for security

Security operations usually require thermal cameras and vision cameras. Gaurav Chaudhary mentioned that the Fusion Framework System can combine images from both types of cameras into one high-quality image, making it more effective for security purposes.

Future updates with AI

Upendra Chaudhary said that they plan to improve the Fusion Framework System using machine learning, a part of artificial intelligence. This will help analyse information faster and more accurately. Neeraj Garg from Jaipur, Ritu Sharma from Sikar, Nirdesh Shukla from Dungarpur, and Meenakshi Sood also contributed to this invention.

Bharatpur: Two lecturers from Polytechnic College in Alwar and Bharatpur have created a Fusion Framework System, which can combine information from different types of images into one single picture, making it easier to gather all the information in a convenient way from the single integrated image. This invention has been patented in Germany and could prove useful for doctors in medical treatments as well as for the Indian Army in security operations.

Gaurav Chaudhary from the Government Polytechnic College in Alwar, along with Upendra Chaudhary from the Women's Polytechnic College in Bharatpur, has invented the Hilbert Vibration Decomposition Based Fusion Framework System. This system, created using Mat Lab software, combines multiple photos into one high-quality image, displaying all the information and details from the original photos.

Utilisation in the medical field

Gaurav Chaudhary explained that doctors usually need to look at separate CT scans and MRI reports to treat a patient, which takes time. With the Fusion Framework System, doctors can merge these images into one, making it quicker to diagnose and treat the patient's condition.

Fusion Framework System for security

Security operations usually require thermal cameras and vision cameras. Gaurav Chaudhary mentioned that the Fusion Framework System can combine images from both types of cameras into one high-quality image, making it more effective for security purposes.

Future updates with AI

Upendra Chaudhary said that they plan to improve the Fusion Framework System using machine learning, a part of artificial intelligence. This will help analyse information faster and more accurately. Neeraj Garg from Jaipur, Ritu Sharma from Sikar, Nirdesh Shukla from Dungarpur, and Meenakshi Sood also contributed to this invention.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HILBERT VIBRATION DECOMPOSITIONFUSION FRAMEWORK SYSTEM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

How Doodles Got A Russian Art Teacher Locked Up For 20 Years

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.