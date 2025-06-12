Indian Govt Plans 20°C AC Temperature Limit: Will It Help The Planet?

Hyderabad: The Indian government intends to regulate the temperature of air conditioners such that it cannot go lower than 20°C or higher than 28°C. In a press conference, Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Minister of Power, mentioned that “temperature standardisation” is needed to conserve energy during the summer season when the usage increases. So, it has been proposed that the temperature of the ACs should be between 20°C and 28°C.

Reasons why AC temperature regulation is important

Many individuals adjust their air conditioners to extremely low temperatures, such as down to 16°C, which exerts significant strain on the electrical supply. Moreover, they pose an environmental threat to the climate, as AC units use refrigerants that emit hot gases, which get trapped in the environment and increase the risk of Global Warming.

According to a report by the International Energy Agency, currently, approximately 2 billion AC units are operating globally, with 50 per cent of them being located in the US and China. Moreover, approximately 20 per cent of global building energy is consumed by cooling systems, such as air conditioners, fans, and ventilation.

The Indian research and policy institute, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), has found that operating air conditioners at a higher temperature, such as 27°C, can substantially lower electricity consumption and costs compared to lower temperature settings like 18°C. TERI’s research indicates that changing AC usage habits to a setting of 24°C can result in substantial energy savings and lower carbon emissions.

Additionally, a report by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) mentions that raising the AC temperature by 1°C can lead to around a 6 per cent reduction in electricity consumption. Raising the AC temperature by a few degrees can lead to significant reductions in electricity costs. Moreover, a difference of 6°C can lead to more than a 30 per cent decrease in electricity usage.

AC and CO2 Emissions

As per TERI, if the average efficiency of India's AC stock increases by 30 per cent from 2015 levels, then the yearly CO2 emissions will decrease by approximately 180 million metric tons annually by 2030. The research, conducted by scientists at the India Energy and Climate Centre (IECC), highlights that India installs 10-15 million new air conditioners every year, and an additional 130-150 million units are anticipated to be installed in the upcoming ten years. Amid this, the absence of policy measures may lead to air conditioners generating 120 GW of peak power demand by 2030 and 180 GW by 2035, constituting almost 30 per cent of the anticipated totals.

Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs)

Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) are synthetic, non-toxic, non-flammable chemical compounds containing carbon, fluorine, and chlorine. They were used in older AC systems and ended up damaging the ozone layer of the Earth, leading to global warming. CFCs have now been replaced with Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs).

Although HFCs do not harm the ozone layer, they are highly effective greenhouse gases. They are usually stuck in the atmosphere and capture infrared radiation, which would have otherwise left the atmosphere. This ability to trap heat and consequently raise the atmospheric temperature contributes to further warming of the Earth.

Air conditioning's effect on climate

Air conditioning affects the climate and environment due to its energy consumption and application of refrigerants, which contribute to global warming and increase environmental issues. It is a substantial global energy user, and its consumption has risen notably in recent years.

AC units harm the environment as Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), present in air conditioners, emit substances that harm the ozone layer. Additionally, ACs also consume large amounts of energy to operate. The energy is generated from burning fossil fuels, which also aids in ozone depletion.

According to the latest data from the International Energy Agency (IEA), heating technologies add four tons of CO2 for every ton emitted by cooling systems. Based on the latest statistics from the institution, for every ton of CO2 released by the cooling systems, heating technologies release an additional four tons.

ACs do not emit carbon dioxide (CO2) directly. The primary sources of CO2 emissions come from burning hydrocarbon fuels: oil, gasoline, natural gas, wood, and coal. According to a report from Our World in Data, ACs have a worldwide electricity usage share of 7 per cent.

List of countries with AC usage regulations or restrictions