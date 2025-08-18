Explained: How GST Reforms Will Affect Prices Of Two-Wheelers And Cars Ahead Of Diwali

Hyderabad: If you are an individual who is planning to buy a new vehicle, then there is good news for you. In the upcoming Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate rationalisation, the Indian government is expected to decrease taxation rates on passenger four-wheelers and two-wheelers, making them more affordable ahead of Diwali.
With the help of reformed GST, the taxation slabs will be simplified, and the tax burden on all passenger vehicles will be reduced. This decision is aimed at increasing the sales of vehicles that are mainly useful for the middle-income section.
Notably, the reduction of taxes was mentioned in the 79th Independence Day speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ramparts of Red Fort, Delhi.
Current GST on vehicles
Passenger vehicles in India are taxed at 28 per cent, along with a compensation cess of 1 per cent to 22 per cent, depending upon the engine capacity, length, and body type of the vehicle, making the total payable as high as 50 per cent.
Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, on the occasion of 79th Independence Day, highlighted how Goods and Services Tax (GST), implemented in 2017, is a significant reform which has benefited the nation.— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) August 15, 2025
The Prime Minister underscored the importance of the next generation of reforms…
Meanwhile, the GST for two-wheelers is 28 per cent, with no compensation cess for models with an engine capacity of up to 350cc, and a 3 per cent cess for models over 350cc engine capacity.
Proposed GST slab
Currently, GST is charged in four slabs: 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent, and 28 per cent. In the revised GST tax reforms, the government is planning to reduce these four tax slabs to just two: 5 per cent and 18 per cent, removing the 12 and 28 per cent tax slabs. These tax rates will be standardised.
|GST Slabs in India
|Parameters
|Old GST Slab
|Proposed GST Slab
|Number of GST slabs
|4
|2
|GST Percentage (%)
|5% | 12%
|5%
|18% | 28%
|18%
This indicates that cars and two-wheelers, currently under the 28 per cent tax slab, will be taxed only up to 18 per cent. If the sent proposal is established, then the prices of all passenger vehicles will be dropped by up to 5 to 10 per cent.
This change in tax slabs is expected to boost sales for the middle-class income group, offering a boost in sales of entry-level two-wheelers and sub-compact cars priced below Rs 10 lakh.
Taxation on electric vehicles and luxury vehicles
Currently, in India, electric vehicles are charged a 5 per cent tax, which is likely to remain unchanged as the Indian government aims to promote green energy. However, taxes on luxury vehicles would be charged at a 40 per cent tax.
Lower taxation means affordable entry-level vehicles
Entry-level vehicles in India have seen a price hike over the past years, primarily due to a rise in input costs and regulatory changes, which also include the inclusion of mandatory safety features and updated emission standards for vehicles, OEMs explained.
इस दिवाली GST में नेक्स्ट जनरेशन रिफॉर्म से देशवासियों को डबल बोनस मिलने वाला है। इसका फायदा गरीब और मिडिल क्लास से लेकर छोटे-बड़े हर उद्यमी को होगा। pic.twitter.com/xrx34th2Jv— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 17, 2025
As a result of tax reduction, auto makers would be able to provide cars at a cheaper price, generating interest in new vehicle buyers and also providing a boost to the automobile sector.
Moreover, Senior executives of Maruti Suzuki India, Hero MotoCorp and other industrial bodies have supported the tax reforms to boost small car sales. Many OEMs suggested that a drop from 28 per cent to 18 per cent GST would foster the affordability, sales, and manufacturing growth of the Indian automobile industry.
(With agency inputs)