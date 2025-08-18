ETV Bharat / technology

Explained: How GST Reforms Will Affect Prices Of Two-Wheelers And Cars Ahead Of Diwali

Hyderabad: If you are an individual who is planning to buy a new vehicle, then there is good news for you. In the upcoming Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate rationalisation, the Indian government is expected to decrease taxation rates on passenger four-wheelers and two-wheelers, making them more affordable ahead of Diwali.

With the help of reformed GST, the taxation slabs will be simplified, and the tax burden on all passenger vehicles will be reduced. This decision is aimed at increasing the sales of vehicles that are mainly useful for the middle-income section.

Notably, the reduction of taxes was mentioned in the 79th Independence Day speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ramparts of Red Fort, Delhi.

Current GST on vehicles

Passenger vehicles in India are taxed at 28 per cent, along with a compensation cess of 1 per cent to 22 per cent, depending upon the engine capacity, length, and body type of the vehicle, making the total payable as high as 50 per cent.

Meanwhile, the GST for two-wheelers is 28 per cent, with no compensation cess for models with an engine capacity of up to 350cc, and a 3 per cent cess for models over 350cc engine capacity.

Proposed GST slab

Currently, GST is charged in four slabs: 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent, and 28 per cent. In the revised GST tax reforms, the government is planning to reduce these four tax slabs to just two: 5 per cent and 18 per cent, removing the 12 and 28 per cent tax slabs. These tax rates will be standardised.