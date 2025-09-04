Indian Astronomers Unravel Cosmic Dust Behaviour, Paving Way For Galactic Magnetic Field Mapping

ETV Bharat / technology

Hyderabad: A team of astronomers led by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru, have found evidence of how interstellar dust grains align themselves with magnetic fields in our Galaxy.

Typically a few micrometres in size and composed primarily of silicates and carbonaceous material, these dust grains are found throughout the interstellar medium in the Milky Way and other galaxies, playing a crucial role in a wide range of astrophysical processes, including the formation of stars and planets.

In 1949, astronomers discovered that light from certain stars is linearly polarised, meaning the electric field vibrations in light are restricted to one specific direction or plane. They theorised that interstellar dust caused this polarisation. Paired with the later detection of polarised thermal dust emission, it was believed that non-spherical silicate grains align with magnetic fields that thread the interstellar medium. However, the exact physical mechanisms behind this alignment remained an area of investigation in astrophysics for decades.

Scientists have now made a breakthrough in understanding how these dust grains behave, providing the strongest observational evidence yet for the long theorised ways in which this cosmic dust aligns itself with magnetic fields in our Galaxy. Their findings have been published in The Astrophysical Journal.

The research focus

IIA astronomers and their collaborators studied the massive star-forming cloud G34.43+0.24, 12,000 light-years away in the Milky Way, which hosts dense cores at different stages of evolution. Within it, protostars like MM1, MM2, and MM3 are emerging as future stellar giants.