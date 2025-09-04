Indian Astronomers Unravel Cosmic Dust Behaviour, Paving Way For Galactic Magnetic Field Mapping

Hyderabad: A team of astronomers led by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru, have found evidence of how interstellar dust grains align themselves with magnetic fields in our Galaxy.
Typically a few micrometres in size and composed primarily of silicates and carbonaceous material, these dust grains are found throughout the interstellar medium in the Milky Way and other galaxies, playing a crucial role in a wide range of astrophysical processes, including the formation of stars and planets.
In 1949, astronomers discovered that light from certain stars is linearly polarised, meaning the electric field vibrations in light are restricted to one specific direction or plane. They theorised that interstellar dust caused this polarisation. Paired with the later detection of polarised thermal dust emission, it was believed that non-spherical silicate grains align with magnetic fields that thread the interstellar medium. However, the exact physical mechanisms behind this alignment remained an area of investigation in astrophysics for decades.
Scientists have now made a breakthrough in understanding how these dust grains behave, providing the strongest observational evidence yet for the long theorised ways in which this cosmic dust aligns itself with magnetic fields in our Galaxy. Their findings have been published in The Astrophysical Journal.
The research focus
IIA astronomers and their collaborators studied the massive star-forming cloud G34.43+0.24, 12,000 light-years away in the Milky Way, which hosts dense cores at different stages of evolution. Within it, protostars like MM1, MM2, and MM3 are emerging as future stellar giants.
Methodology and observational findings
To investigate the alignment of dust grains with magnetic fields in this star-forming nursery, the researchers used the POL-2 polarimeter on the James Clerk Maxwell Telescope in Hawaii. This instrument allowed them to find observational evidence for three different alignment mechanisms acting in a single cosmic cloud, namely RAT-A, RAT-D, and M-RAT.
- RAT-A (Radiative Torque Alignment): This mechanism suggests that non-spherical grains exposed to anisotropic radiation fields experience radiative torques, causing them to spin and align with the surrounding magnetic fields.
- RAT-D (Radiative Torque Disruption): In this scenario, large dust grains, when subjected to intense radiation from the massive protostars, spin rapidly and may fragment into smaller pieces. This disruption reduces the efficiency of grain alignment, leading to a diminished polarisation fraction.
- M-RAT (Magnetically-enhanced Radiative Torque Alignment): This mechanism suggests that the alignment efficiency of dust grains is enhanced by strong magnetic relaxation, resulting in higher polarisation percentages.
These findings show that the grains respond differently depending on their environment—sometimes aligning perfectly, sometimes shattering under stress, and sometimes becoming super-efficient at tracing magnetic fields.
Implications of the research
Since magnetic fields shape everything from star formation to galactic structure, this study advances our understanding of how the universe constructs itself. Through the demonstration of how alignment mechanisms operate in space, astronomers have gained powerful tools to map magnetic fields throughout the galaxy.
Saikhom Pravash, lead author and PhD researcher at IIA and Pondicherry University, says that the study reinforces observational support for widely accepted grain alignment theories and significantly advances the ongoing effort to understand the precise mechanisms behind grain alignment.
Co-author Archana Soam of IIA adds that understanding dust alignment is crucial. “It’s the key to tracing interstellar magnetic fields and exploring their influence on star formation.”