Indian-American Amit Kshatriya Appointed As Associate Administrator And Chief Operating Officer At NASA

ETV Bharat / technology

Hyderabad: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has appointed Indian-American Amit Kshatriya as the US space agency's new associate administrator, which is the top civil service role within the organisation. The announcement was made on Wednesday by acting NASA Administrator Sean P Duffy.

In this role, Kshatriya will serve as a senior advisor to Duffy and act as the agency's chief operating officer. He will also lead the agency's 10 centre directors as well as the mission directorate associate administrators at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

Kshatriya holds a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, California, and a Master of Arts in mathematics from the University of Texas at Austin. Born in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Kshatriya considers Katy, Texas, to be his hometown. "He and his wife are the proud parents of three children, and he is also the proud son of first-generation Indian immigrants to the United States," NASA said.

Kshatriya received the NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal for leading the 50th space station expedition and was honoured with the Silver Snoopy award for his role in ensuring flight safety during the Dragon demonstration mission.

Amit Kshatriya: Career at NASA

Kshatriya has been working with the US space agency for almost 22 years. In his most recent role at NASA, he served as the deputy associate administrator for the Moon to Mars Program in the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate (ESDMD). Being responsible for program planning and implementation for human missions to the Moon and Mars, he directed and led the programs to ensure Artemis and Mars planning, development, and operations were consistent with ESDMD requirements, and served as the single point of focus for risk management, NASA said.