IndiaAI Selects 5 Projects To Advance Safe And Trusted AI In Country

The selected projects aim to enhance deepfake detection, bias analysis, and generative AI evaluation under IndiaAI Mission's Safe and Trusted AI initiative.

Ashwini Vaishnaw at India AI Mission event
Ashwini Vaishnaw at India AI Mission event (IANS Photo)
By IANS

Published : October 7, 2025 at 6:14 PM IST

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday announced the selection of five projects under the second round of its expression of interest for the 'Safe and Trusted AI' pillar under the programme launched by IndiaAI.

The selected projects will advance real-time deepfake detection, strengthen forensic analysis, address bias in AI models, and build robust evaluation tools for generative AI, ensuring that AI systems deployed in India are reliable, secure, and inclusive, according to an official statement.

A business division under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, IndiaAI, announced that the projects were selected for governmental support from over 400 proposals submitted by academic institutions, startups, research organisations, and civil society groups, after a review by a multi-stakeholder technical committee. Collectively, these projects translate “Safe and Trusted AI” into practice, combining resilience testing and bias audits to support the responsible development and deployment of AI, the statement said.

The selected projects will focus on real-time voice deepfake detection, analysis for audio-visual and signature forgeries, evaluation of gender bias in agricultural large language models, and the development of penetration-testing tools for large language models and generative AI.

Ashwini Vaishnaw felicitates 14C Hackathon winners during the 'India AI Mission – Make AI in India, Make AI for India' event in New Delhi
Ashwini Vaishnaw felicitates 14C Hackathon winners during the 'India AI Mission – Make AI in India, Make AI for India' event in New Delhi (IANS Photo)

A multi-agent retrieval-augmented generation framework for deepfake detection and governance will be spearheaded by the Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur in collaboration with IIT Madras.

IIT Mandi and the Directorate of Forensic Services in Himachal Pradesh will develop AI Vishleshak, improving audio-visual deepfake detection and signature forgery detection, the ministry informed.

IndiaAI, a division of MeitY, serves as the implementation agency for the IndiaAI Mission. The mission focuses on democratising AI benefits, enhancing India's leadership in the field, promoting technological self-reliance, and ensuring ethical and responsible AI usage, the statement noted.

