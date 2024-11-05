ETV Bharat / technology

India Updates In-Flight Wi-Fi Rules: Connectivity Now Based On Safety, Not Altitude

New Delhi: The Indian government recently clarified new regulations for in-flight Wi-Fi use, specifying that passengers can access internet services only after their devices are approved for use at an altitude of 3,000 metres or 10,000 feet. This update, issued under the amended Flight and Maritime Connectivity Rules, 2024, aims to enhance passenger connectivity while ensuring compliance with safety guidelines.

According to the revised rules, Wi-Fi services will be available only when the cabin crew permits the use of electronic devices such as phones, tablets, and laptops, typically after the plane has reached the specified altitude.

"Notwithstanding the minimum height in Indian airspace referred to in sub-rule (1), internet services through Wi-Fi in aircraft shall be made available when electronic devices are permitted to be used in the aircraft," the statement by the Ministry of Communications read.

Requirement for 3,000 metres altitude for in-flight WI-Fi

The 2018 Flight and Maritime Connectivity Rules mandated that mobile communication services could only be accessed above 3,000 meters. The primary reason for this requirement is to avoid potential interference with terrestrial networks, including mobile phone signals on the ground when an aircraft is at lower altitudes. The newly notified rule, called Flight and Maritime Connectivity (Amendment) Rules, 2024, continues to uphold this altitude requirement, while also aligning connectivity permissions with existing flight safety protocols.