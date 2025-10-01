ETV Bharat / technology

10 Km In 3 Minutes: India To Launch First Hyperloop Cargo Project At Mumbai Port, Work Starts Next Month

Chennai: India is preparing to launch its first Hyperloop-based cargo transport project, with construction works set to begin at Mumbai Port next month. The pilot system, designed by the Avishkar Hyperloop team from IIT Madras, will initially move goods across a 10-kilometre corridor at speeds of up to 200 kmph.

According to Professor Sathya Chakravarthy, faculty adviser to Avishkar Hyperloop at IIT Madras, the project will demonstrate magnetic-propelled pods operating without a vacuum tube in its first phase. Cargo operations on the pilot route are expected to commence within one year. A larger cargo network could follow in 3 to 5 years, while passenger services are projected within 10 years, following comprehensive safety trials.

Test facilities in Chennai

At IIT Madras’ Thaiyur campus, a 410-metre-long test tube has already been installed. The current prototype uses a 2-metre-wide circular tube, while full-scale infrastructure will require 4 to 5 metres in diameter to carry both goods and people.

Hyperloop route (ETV Bharat)

The team has experimented with different wall thickness levels:

16 mm tubes used in European prototypes

6 mm tubes planned for Indian production models

2 mm thickness used in the initial IIT Madras tests.

The group states that the design is lighter and more affordable, yet durable enough to withstand earthquakes and cyclones. The tube structure has already been patented.

Speed and technology milestones