10 Km In 3 Minutes: India To Launch First Hyperloop Cargo Project At Mumbai Port, Work Starts Next Month
India is set to launch its first Hyperloop cargo system, designed by IIT Madras, with pilot operations beginning at Mumbai Port within a year.
Published : October 1, 2025 at 7:20 PM IST
Chennai: India is preparing to launch its first Hyperloop-based cargo transport project, with construction works set to begin at Mumbai Port next month. The pilot system, designed by the Avishkar Hyperloop team from IIT Madras, will initially move goods across a 10-kilometre corridor at speeds of up to 200 kmph.
According to Professor Sathya Chakravarthy, faculty adviser to Avishkar Hyperloop at IIT Madras, the project will demonstrate magnetic-propelled pods operating without a vacuum tube in its first phase. Cargo operations on the pilot route are expected to commence within one year. A larger cargo network could follow in 3 to 5 years, while passenger services are projected within 10 years, following comprehensive safety trials.
Test facilities in Chennai
At IIT Madras’ Thaiyur campus, a 410-metre-long test tube has already been installed. The current prototype uses a 2-metre-wide circular tube, while full-scale infrastructure will require 4 to 5 metres in diameter to carry both goods and people.
The team has experimented with different wall thickness levels:
- 16 mm tubes used in European prototypes
- 6 mm tubes planned for Indian production models
- 2 mm thickness used in the initial IIT Madras tests.
The group states that the design is lighter and more affordable, yet durable enough to withstand earthquakes and cyclones. The tube structure has already been patented.
Speed and technology milestones
In the first phase, pods will operate at speeds of up to 200 kmph without the use of vacuum tubes or magnetic levitation. This mode can potentially reach speeds of 400 kmph.
For ultra-high-speed travel—around 600 kmph—vacuum tubes become essential. According to Professor Chakravarthy, such speeds would make passenger travel a compelling option.
Each pod is expected to run every 2 minutes during peak demand, with two tracks planned for continuous movement.
Travel and cost estimates
A future corridor between Chennai and Bengaluru (350 km) could cut travel time to just 30 minutes. Ticket prices are estimated between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 per passenger.
On cost comparisons, Chakravarthy explained that building a conventional metro or high-speed rail costs about $20–27 million per kilometre, while the Hyperloop system could be built for about $10 million per kilometre.
Safety and maintenance
To maintain vacuum conditions, pumps will be placed at 1-kilometre intervals. Emergency systems will include gate valves to isolate sections when required. Passenger pods will be built like aircraft cabins, with oxygen masks, pressurised air supply, and fire-safety features.
Chakravarthy highlighted that India and China are currently leading Hyperloop research globally, while Europe lags behind. If successful, India could become the first country in the world to operate a Hyperloop system without vacuum tubes.
Additional levitation and electronics tests are scheduled to take place next month at the Thaiyur campus. Following these trials, detailed reports will be compiled, and formal approvals are expected to follow.