India Surpasses Germany To Become The World's 3rd-Largest Producer Of Wind, Solar Energy

New Delhi: India is making sharp strides in the renewable energy sector, registering an increase in both solar and wind power generation. The country has reached 231.81 (gigawatts) GW in installed capacity this April, compared to 199.86 GW in April 2024—a 16 per cent year-on-year increase, notified Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi.

According to the recently released sixth report of the global energy think tank Embers Global Electricity Review, India's clean energy capacity now stands at 10 per cent of the global share. The country has emerged as the world's third-largest producer of wind and solar energy, surpassing Germany. India is now only behind China and America in this sector.

"Of the electricity produced from clean sources in India, 8 per cent is hydropower, and 10 per cent is wind and solar energy," The government said. "India has added 24 GW of solar capacity in the year 2024, which is more than double compared to 2023."

India makes strides in solar and wind power

Prahlad Joshi called India's accelerating transition to renewable energy a "powerful step towards a cleaner tomorrow". According to the minister, the country’s solar power installed capacity reached 107.95 GW in April this year, up from 82.64 GW in the same month last year—representing a 30.7 per cent growth. While India's solar power generation grew over 30 times in the last decade, the solar module production has increased from 2 GW in 2014 to 80 GW, with an ambitious target of reaching 150 GW by 2030.

Joshi also highlighted the impressive growth of electricity produced from wind energy. According to the minister, the wind energy installed capacity rose to 51.06 GW in April 2025, registering a YoY growth of 10.6 per cent over 46.16 GW capacity in April 2024, Joshi highlighted.

Sector April 2025 (GW) April 2024 (GW) Growth (%) Solar Power 107.95 82.64 +30.7% Wind Power 51.06 46.16 +10.6% Total Renewable Energy (Non-Fossil Fuel) 231.81 198.86 +16.0%

Notably, the country achieved its 2030 renewable energy target of 200 GW in 2022—eight years ahead of schedule. In April 2025, the total renewable energy reached 231.81 GW.

The minister reaffirmed that India is on track to achieve the 500 GW non-fossil fuel energy target by 2030, including 292 GW of solar energy, as envisioned by the Prime Minister.