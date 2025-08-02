ETV Bharat / technology

India Surpassed Japan To Become World's Third-Largest Solar Energy Producer: Minister

India surpasses Japan and becomes the third-largest solar energy producer in the world, says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, according to the data from the IRENA.

India Surpassed Japan To Become World's Third-Largest Solar Energy Producer: Minister
Karnataka is the third largest generator in India. (Image Credit: IANS)
author img

By IANS

Published : August 2, 2025 at 11:17 AM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi has said that India has surpassed Japan to become the third-largest producer of solar energy globally, which is a significant development in the nation's clean energy development. India produced 1,08,494 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of solar power, more than Japan, which produced 96,459 GWh, Joshi stated, citing data from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The minister has shared the update via a post on the social media platform X.

"India has outpaced Japan in solar energy generation — producing 1,08,494 GWh compared to Japan’s 96,459 GWh — and is now the world’s third-largest solar power producer," the Minister said. Thanks to the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, India is leading the way in the global clean energy revolution, he further wrote.

IRENA, a global agency that supports countries in their transition to sustainable energy, provides comprehensive data and policy support for renewable energy development worldwide. The development comes as India pushes forward with its ambitious target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel electricity capacity by 2030 through a diversified energy strategy. In addition to its solar success, India is also expanding its wind energy portfolio.

Earlier last month, the minister informed the Parliament that the installed wind energy capacity in India had reached 51.67 GW as of June 30 this year. According to data presented by the minister in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, the country's wind energy capacity has been steadily growing over the last three fiscal years, from 2,275.55 MW added in 2023–2024 to 3,253.39 MW added in 2024–2025 and 1,637.02 MW of new capacity installed in the April–June quarter of 2025–2026.

With 13,816.68 MW of installed capacity, Gujarat leads the top three states in terms of wind power generation capacity. Tamil Nadu comes in second with 11,830.36 MW. With 7,714.74 MW of installed wind power, Karnataka is the third-largest generator in the nation.

Also Read: Experts Hail GenAI Learning Surge In India As Key To Future-Ready Workforce, Global Competitiveness

New Delhi: Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi has said that India has surpassed Japan to become the third-largest producer of solar energy globally, which is a significant development in the nation's clean energy development. India produced 1,08,494 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of solar power, more than Japan, which produced 96,459 GWh, Joshi stated, citing data from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The minister has shared the update via a post on the social media platform X.

"India has outpaced Japan in solar energy generation — producing 1,08,494 GWh compared to Japan’s 96,459 GWh — and is now the world’s third-largest solar power producer," the Minister said. Thanks to the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, India is leading the way in the global clean energy revolution, he further wrote.

IRENA, a global agency that supports countries in their transition to sustainable energy, provides comprehensive data and policy support for renewable energy development worldwide. The development comes as India pushes forward with its ambitious target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel electricity capacity by 2030 through a diversified energy strategy. In addition to its solar success, India is also expanding its wind energy portfolio.

Earlier last month, the minister informed the Parliament that the installed wind energy capacity in India had reached 51.67 GW as of June 30 this year. According to data presented by the minister in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, the country's wind energy capacity has been steadily growing over the last three fiscal years, from 2,275.55 MW added in 2023–2024 to 3,253.39 MW added in 2024–2025 and 1,637.02 MW of new capacity installed in the April–June quarter of 2025–2026.

With 13,816.68 MW of installed capacity, Gujarat leads the top three states in terms of wind power generation capacity. Tamil Nadu comes in second with 11,830.36 MW. With 7,714.74 MW of installed wind power, Karnataka is the third-largest generator in the nation.

Also Read: Experts Hail GenAI Learning Surge In India As Key To Future-Ready Workforce, Global Competitiveness

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SOLAR ENERGYSUSTAINABLE ENERGY SOURCESGREEN ENERGYRENEWABLE ENERGYINDIA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Battleground: Bengal's Daughter Tamanna And Her Whizzed Out Birthday Wish For A Hairclip

Beyond Calcium: Why Magnesium Deserves A Spot In Every Indian’s Daily Health Regimen

New Life, New Hopes Away From Naxalism and Wild Animals: Relocated Palamu Villagers Breathe Free

Simple Daily Habits To Age Without Any Injectables On Your Face, And It Will Cost You Less Than Your Morning Latte

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.