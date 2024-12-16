ETV Bharat / technology

India's Smartphone Exports Hit Record Rs 20,300 Crore In November, Led By Apple

New Delhi: India has seen a record smartphone exports in November this year, surpassing the Rs 20,000 crore mark for the first time in a month, which was led by Apple. According to industry data, smartphone exports crossed Rs 20,300 crore, a more than 90 per cent rise from the same period last year.

Apple led the exports last month, followed by Samsung. In November last year, the smartphone exports from the country were over Rs 10,600 crore, as per the industry data.

The smartphone market in the country is expected to exit 2024 with a single-digit annual growth. Meanwhile, riding on the government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, Apple’s iPhone production in the country reached $10 billion in the seven months of this fiscal (FY25), with $7 billion in exports alone which is a record.

The tech giant manufactured/assembled $14 billion of iPhones in India last fiscal (FY24), exporting more than $10 billion worth of iPhones.