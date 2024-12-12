ETV Bharat / technology

India Ranks Second In Global Cyberattack Report, Surpassing Europe And Australia

Hyderabad: India reportedly recorded the second-highest number of encrypted cyberattacks globally, outpacing countries like France, the United Kingdom, and Australia. According to Zscaler ThreatLabz 2024 Encrypted Attacks Report, the top spot has been claimed by the United States with 11 billion attacks, while India witnessed 5.2 billion attacks between October 2023 and September 2024.

This comes after another report from the same cybersecurity company last week, titled Zscaler ThreatLabz 2024 Mobile, IoT, and OT Threat Report, claimed that India tops the list for mobile malware attacks globally, surpassing countries like the United States and Canada, and stepping up from its previous spot at third place.

The new report claims that 87 per cent of all threats were delivered via encrypted channels during the period of review. This reportedly showcases a 10 per cent increase from the previous year.

What are encrypted cyberattacks?

Encrypted cyberattacks refer to cyberattacks where malicious data or commands are hidden using encryption, which is a method of converting readable data (plaintext) into an unreadable format (ciphertext) to protect it from unauthorised access. In the context of cyberattacks, threat actors use encryption to disguise their activities, making it harder for security systems to detect and block them.

Key findings on encrypted attacks from the ThreatLabz research team

* Malware dominates encrypted cyberattacks in India: The Zscaler ThreatLabz 2024 Encrypted Attacks Report sits in line with the company's earlier malware-centric report, highlighting that malware continues to dominate cyberattacks in India and accounts for 97 per cent of all encrypted threats. During the review period, phishing attacks declined by a modest 3.8 per cent while cryptojacking incidents fell by 8.67 per cent. Based on this trend, the cybersecurity company speculates that cybercriminals are evolving their tactics, potentially using generative AI technologies to create more sophisticated types of malware.