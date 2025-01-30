ETV Bharat / technology

India Plans To Launch Affordable AI Model Within 6 Months To Rival Players Like ChatGPT, DeepSeek

Hyderabad: Days after a Chinese startup caused a worldwide uproar with the launch of a low-cost foundational model, the Indian government has announced its plans to build a domestic large language model (LLM) of its own.

As part of the Rs 10,370 crore IndiaAI Mission, the upcoming "safe and secure" indigenous AI model could be launched within six months, at an affordable cost, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways and Electronics and IT, said on Thursday.

Out of the total 18,693 graphics processing units (GPUs) approved to be empanelled, the AI model is beginning with the computation facility of roughly 10,000 GPUs, IANS reported. The remaining 8693 GPUs will be added later. Notably, models like DeepSeek and ChatGPT were trained using 2,000 and 25,000 GPUs, respectively.

The Indian AI model is expected to largely benefit researchers, students, and developers in the beginning. The minister informed the common computing facility will be operational within two days. This facility will serve as a vital resource for various AI projects in India.

Prioritising the safety and ethical deployment of AI models, the government also plans to establish an AI Safety Institute, the minister said, adding that the Indian AI model will help promote innovation and develop citizen-centric governance tools. These will also include numerous industrial applications.